Niall Horan Was Told He Looked Like This Female Celeb When He Was Blonde

During a brief discussion of celebrity lookalikes on a Battles episode of The Voice Season 28, Coach Niall Horan revealed the celebrity that fans jokingly told him he looked like during his days as a member of One Direction.

The conversation started when, mid-feedback, Horan noticed that Artist Manny Costello looks a lot like Jimmy Fallon. Costello smiled at the comparison, which he said he got "every day."

"Dude, I get [told I look like] Ellen DeGeneres," Horan said, referencing the pioneering stand-up comedian-turned daytime talk show host. He then clarified this happened years ago " when [he] used to have the blonde hair, the blonde tips." (See a photo, below.)

"Thank you, Ellen," Voice Host Carson Daly said to Horan after he gave feedback to an Artist during Battles, prompting some good-natured chuckles from the Coaches and audience.

When One Direction visited her show, DeGeneres even joked that she told fans she was Horan, and the Irish singer was happy to hear it, saying, "I'll take that."

Niall Horan is not a natural blonde

Niall Horan attends a press conference ahead of the X-Factor final on December 9, 2010 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

While some blondes find their hair naturally getting darker as they age, this is not the case for Horan. He was fully bleaching it in his teenage years, and it's a process he's not keen to return to any time soon. "I don’t miss doing it. The process of keeping it in the condition it was in for a long time was basically, every three weeks, sitting down with four hours of foils in my hair, and that is one thing I definitely don’t miss," he said in an interview.

However, he added, he didn't hate the way it looked, explaining in the same conversation, "Depends which time it was we’re talking about. Some of them weren’t great. Some of them were OK."

He also briefly dyed his hair "lilac" as part of "1D Day," which, if you know, then you know.

Niall Horan is The Voice's "instant heartthrob"

Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

During a chat between all four Coaches before the Voice season kicked off, Snoop Dogg revealed the sweet way he realized they'd get along well.

"I think it was the first moment for me," he said. "I'm one of those kind of guys that the spirit gotta connect instantly off the rip, and as soon as I walked into the room, as soon as we sat down next to each other, you could feel it in the air, it's in the spirit."

"When I said I was coming back to The Voice, my folks were asking like, 'Who gonna be there with you?' So when I said Reba and Mike, they already know the chemistry," he added, then turned to Horan, the only Coach he hadn't met before. "When I said your name — it was like, instant heartthrob."

Later, the rapper was shocked to find out how young his new friend is. Horan casually asked about Snoop's kids, and he mentioned his eldest is 31, which is also Horan's age. "For real?" asked a shocked Snoop Dogg, whose first record came out the same year Horan was born (1993). No wonder the younger Artists were flocking to Team Niall during the Blind Auditions. They grew up watching him (with blonde hair and braces) and feel like they know him!