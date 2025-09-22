Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Irish singer's first solo hit changed the trajectory of his career.

Niall Horan's Song "This Town" Has a Profound Meaning: "The Way I Look at It..."

After spending five years as a member of the band One Direction, singer Niall Horan released his debut solo single, "This Town," in 2016. It was the precursor to his first solo album, Flicker (2017), and became a global hit. The song introduced fans to Horan's singer-songwriter sensibilities, and it set the stage for the next chapters of his solo career—including his time as a Coach on The Voice.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Horan made his debut on The Voice in Season 23, which he won. He then came back for Season 24 and won again. Now, he's gunning for a three-peat in Season 28, but he has stiff competition with Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

Horan's profound capabilities as a singer-songwriter—which we first heard on "This Town"—are largely why he's been a successful Coach. Interestingly, an Artist auditioned with this song during the Season 28 premiere episode. You'll have to watch to see how that turned out—but before you do that, read more about "This Town," below, including its beautiful meaning.

What is Niall Horan's song "This Town" about?

In a 2023 interview between Horan and Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show, they discussed the meaning behind "This Town," which he wrote with Jamie Scott, Mike Needle, and Daniel Bryer.

Essentially an ode to home, the chorus' lyrics best sum up the personal sentiment of the song:

Because if the whole world was watching, I’d still dance with you

Drive highways and byways to be there with you

Over and over the only truth

Everything comes back to you

"I feel like you could have grown up in Nashville because this is such a singer-songwriter song," Clarkson told Horan about the track.

Horan agreed and said "This Town" is indicative of his style of writing.

"I'm one of those people, I do try and keep that as the single thought and then build a storyline around it," he explained. "Like, this song was basically about my hometown and kind of everything that I feel about it now that I've spent time traveling the world."

"You know what it's like when you're there. You're like, 'I hate this place. It's a dump. I hate you, mom,'" Horan joked to Clarkson about his youthful frustrations living as a kid in Mullingar, Ireland.

"And then you're like, 'Oh, I wanna go home now.' And I think the older I've gotten, the more I've wanted to go back. When I think of my hometown, it straightaway brings up finger-picking and Nashville songwriting, and folky kind of stuff. And that's what I naturally do. When I pick up a guitar, I naturally just, like, finger pick. That's what comes to me."

Who is Niall Horan talking about in "This Town"?

If you're still wondering about that girl in the lyrics...

I saw that you moved on with someone new

In the pub that we met he’s got his arms around you

It’s so hard

So hard

Horan confirmed to Billboard back when the song dropped in 2016 that the "she" referenced is another relatable metaphor about looking back. “To me the way I look at it, if you’re from a small town you’ll get this, every time you go back to your hometown you’ll see this girl in the bar, or wherever, and then everything comes back to you,” he explained.