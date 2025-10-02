Niall Horan Playing Guitar and Singing a Blake Shelton Song Is So Swoon-Worthy

Niall Horan just took time out of his busy Voice schedule to pay homage to his "dad" — the one and only Blake Shelton.

In an October 1 Instagram video, Horan performed a quick acoustic performance of "Old Tricks" by Thomas Rhett, a contemporary country tune that features Shelton's iconic vocals. Comfortably sitting in his living room, Horan belted out the chorus of "Old Tricks" with such ease.

"Love this song by my pal @thomasrhettakins and my Voice dad @blakeshelton," Horan wrote it a caption.

The casual manner in which Horan sang made his powerful vocals sound even more impressive. He was pitch-perfect. Papa Shelton would be proud. While the original version of "Old Tricks" sees Rhett and Shelton come together for some gorgeous harmonies in the refrain, Horan's voice is magical enough to make the song his own.

Watch Niall Horan channel Blake Shelton here.

"Yeah! Yee-haw!" Horan said after he finished singing. "Love that song."

Released in 2024, "Old Tricks" is found on Rhett's About a Woman record and helped propel the album to the #19 position on the Billboard 200.

Niall Horan talks about his relationship with Blake Shelton

Niall Horan and Blake Shelton appear on The Voice, Season 23 Episode 7- The Battles Premiere. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Horan and Shelton got to know each other on a personal level while both were competing on Season 23 of The Voice, which turned out to be Shelton's last in the franchise.

In a 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Horan opened up about the real-life bond that developed between him and the former Voice Coach.

"Blake, he's like a dad to me," he confessed. "Y'know, he's really helped me during the show. I've really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor. Me and the cowboy became good friends very quick. We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad. He's so funny — from the minute we met him."

As it turned out, Shelton felt the same way, and even mentioned to producers during Season 23 that, "I feel like Niall is going to take my seat on the show… I'm passing the baton on to my son."

The baton has definitely been passed, and Horan paying tribute to the most winning Coach in Voice history by singing one of his songs is the ultimate show of respect.

