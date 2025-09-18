Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

It was a reunion that demonstrated the profound impact one person can have on another's life.

Niall Horan Reunited with a Fan Who Got a Heart Transplant 8 Years After Meeting

Let's file this one under "Something to make us all smile," shall we?

Twenty-three-year-old Taylor Rand, currently enrolled in the NBC Page Program, recently met up with Niall Horan backstage on the set of The Voice and gave the star news that warmed his heart: They had actually met before!

The entire moment was captured on video (watch here). "Do you remember when you performed 'Slow Hands' at the American Music Awards [in 2017]?" Rand asked Horan.

"I do," Horan said, unsure of where the line of questioning was heading.

"I had my Make-A-Wish to come to the American Music Awards in 2017," Rand sweetly explained before showing Horan a throwback photo of the two of them from the event.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes to children suffering from critical illnesses. And back in 2016, 14-year-old Rand underwent a heart transplant and had just one wish: to attend the American Music Awards...where Horan happened to be performing that year!

"What? At the soundcheck! I remember that so well, in the morning time," Horan said, his memory coming flooding back.

"Fourteen and had a heart transplant," Horan added, stunned. "And everything's fine since?"

Niall Horan and Taylor Rand in 2017 and 2025. Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Rand and Hannah Malone

"Everything's been fine since," she explained. "I'm 23 and I'm here now!"

"Twenty-three and healthy," he said. "Look at us again, all these years later."

Niall Horan and Taylor Rand in 2025. Photo: Courtesy of Hannah Malone

"What's it like, just being in the industry?" Rand then asked Horan.

"It's amazing, it's a great industry," Horan said. "You make what you want [out] of it. "Work hard and be humble and try to have as much of a good time as you possibly can — like I do."

It was a feel-good reunion for the ages. Rand's story is proof that anything is possible — especially when Niall Horan's got your back.

When does Niall Horan come back to The Voice?

The Season 28 premiere of The Voice is just around the corner.

Tune in to NBC at 8/7c on Monday, September 22 to see Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg compete in one of the most highly-anticipated seasons yet. The action kicks off with a two-hour Blind Audition episode, and it won't slow down until someone is crowned The Voice Season 28 champion.