Niall Horan Dressed Very Differently Than the Other 3 Voice Coaches for Knockouts

Did someone forget to send Niall Horan the style memo for the Knockouts? During Season 28 of The Voice, Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé all chose very similar outfits for Knockouts: fitted black pants and shiny black leather jackets. Of course, they each found ways to make the look their own. Snoop's shirt has gold buttons, and he accessorized with layers of chains, while Bublé is more classic with zippers. And McEntire's look has studs and plenty of fringe.

Breaking with that look entirely, though, is Coach Niall Horan. He showed up to Knockouts in baggy blue jeans and a grey knit top. He's gonna march to the beat of his own acoustic guitar!

See a photo, below:

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Niall Horan's style journey, from One Direction to The Voice

Horan certainly has had a long journey to get to his current style. In 2017, newly a solo artist after One Direction disbanded, Horan told Esquire, “A while ago, I was probably the worst dressed man on the planet." For those who don't recall, One Direction's look was very preppy-meets-hipster tween. It was cute...but not exactly timeless. “Obviously some people can pull it off, and some people can’t. I happen to be one of those people that can’t. But I was 16 and 17, so you kind of let yourself get away with that,” Horan added evenly.

The secret to his current style? A mix of modern and vintage pieces, curated by his current stylist, Cameron Quittner. "We've found that whenever he does try on vintage pieces, whether it's a trouser or jacket, the pieces fit him like a glove with no tailoring needed," Quittner told Fashionista in 2023. "Whenever I pair a vintage piece with a more modern one, it embodies the feel and general style of this new chapter for Niall."

"Whether it's a look for The Voice or album promo, I always want consistency in terms of his overall wardrobe aesthetic," Quittner explained, adding, "Usually, it's just the two of us going back and forth on what he's thinking and feels comfortable in, and I run with that in terms of pulling pieces that, I think, are the perfect fit."

Niall Horan attends a press conference ahead of the X-Factor final on December 9, 2010 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

"Since I started working with him, we've been able to further establish his style, which has allowed us to have fun with every project," Quittner added. "He's more open to taking risks and feels more comfortable exploring different fashion avenues. We've stayed true to the stylistic elements and pieces he's always loved, but have developed his style into being a bit more laid-back, while paying homage to past eras."

Will his stand-out outfit give him an edge in the Knockouts? You'll have to watch to find out!

Check out Niall Horan on The Voice Season 28

