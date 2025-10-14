Niall Horan Was "Starstruck Big Time” by Someone Sitting in The Voice Audience

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

There are voices and then there are voices. And on the second night of Battles on Season 28 of The Voice, the Coaches got to meet a woman in possession of "one of the greatest voices in the country," as Coach Michael Bublé put it, gesturing to a seemingly unassuming woman in the audience.

As she stood up smiling, Bublé explained, "I know her as Nancy Cartwright, but others may know her as the voice of Bart Simpson!" and the audience erupted into applause. Cartwright has lent her voice to the naughty middle schooler for nearly 800 episodes of the animated hit. Both Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan were so excited. "I like Bart; I need to meet her," said Snoop, who picked Cartwright up.

"That is amazing. I'm starstruck, big time," said Horan.

"Why do I look so old, and you look so young?" asked Bublé, her friend of many years. Without missing a beat, Cartwright answered in Bart's voice, "I'm only 10."

And she's not the only voice actor you'll see this season. Coach Snoop Artist Toni Lorene also voices the doctor character of Cody's Mom on the kids' animated series CoComelon.

You could be next to Nancy Cartwright in The Voice audience

Want to see a taping of The Voice for yourself? Tickets to be in the live audience are free, but they go fast. Check this site regularly to see what dates are currently available. You must be 18 or older with an account on the site, and you may be asked for a brief description of what you love about The Voice.

For now, enjoy The Voice on TV Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

Fun fact: Of the four Coaches, Snoop Dogg is the only one to record voiceover work for The Simpsons. He played himself. McEntire is also an actor in the quartet, starring in movies and TV shows, most recently her NBC sitcom Happy's Place, which returns to its Friday night time slot on November 7.

How Blake Shelton helped Niall Horan shade Michael Bublé

Speaking of voiceovers, did you catch the Blake Shelton audio clip that Horan used to shade Bublé at the end of the Blind Auditions? It happened after Bublé apologized to Artist Kenny Iko for not pressing his button, insisting, "I feel like you mighta been a real good chance for me to have a three-peat." This made Horan — who, like Bublé, is also two-for-two on season wins — smash his red button, filling the studio with Shelton's booming voice. "I don't give a crap about a three-peat," we heard Shelton say, playfully knocking Bublé.

"My father! Is that you?" Horan asked looking at the sky, before hitting the button again to replay the "three-peat" line.

"I miss you dad. I know you’re back there in Oklahoma, harvesting some fields or something..." said Horan.

Will we ever get the real Blake Shelton back on The Voice? Not any time soon. In an interview with E! News, Shelton explained, "I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it. And by the time I got to that last season, it was time."

"I don't mean to sound like I'm not a part of the family anymore," Shelton added. "It was the most important years of my life where I was a Coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don't think I'm ever ready to do that again as I sit here now."