Niall Horan Radiates Pure Joy Irish Dancing on The Voice Stage (VIDEO)

Hopefully, the Voice Coach will show off his moves more throughout Season 28!

Niall Horan is showing off his Irish dancing skills on The Voice.

In a new preview for Season 28, airing this fall on NBC, we see Coaches Horan, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire back in action. They're all having so much fun — especially Horan, who couldn't resist breaking out in a little traditional Irish dance in between Artists during Blind Auditions.

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment takes place about 15 seconds into the video, below.

"We're taking primetime to a new level," Horan says cheekily in the preview.

Speaking of Horan: Also in this preview, we meet an Artist who's a massive fan of his. So much so, she reveals to the star that she knows where his "birthmarks" are located on his body. Horan's reaction to this tidbit is priceless. Watch that, as well, in the below video.

Niall Horan talks returning to The Voice as a Coach

Niall Horan performs at the 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 7, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the Voice set shared on August 11, Horan and Bublé participated in a social media trend that had everyone in stitches. In the video, Bublé urges a shy Horan to open up about his return to The Voice — only to hilariously "mock" his friend behind his back.

"Yeah, I'm coming back as a Coach — I took a year out, gone on tour, and I'm not sure how to feel about coming back," Horan confessed as Bublé rolled his eyes.

"Nobody pick him!" Bublé mouthed to the camera in the video's funniest moment.

"It's a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I'm not sure if anybody's gonna want to be on my team," Horan continued. "Are my pitching skills up to standard? In a way, I wish I didn't take a year out because I just would've been on a roll. It is nerve-wracking, you know? It's not easy."

Horan's tongue-in-cheek explanation — and Bublé's mock contention in the background — has fans excited to see more of their chemistry play out when The Voice returns on September 22.