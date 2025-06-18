Niall Horan Felt Nostalgic Over a Traditional Irish Dish His Granny Used to Cook

Uma Thurman on Returning to Action After Kill Bill & Playing a Mysterious Villain in The Old Guard 2

The Voice Coach sure loves his granny, who he once said was "unreal at making dinner!"

As Michael Bublé once put it, Niall Horan is truly an "Irish king." The Voice Season 28 Coach, who already has two wins under his belt, has impressed Reba McEntire with an Irish jig during Blind Auditions and certainly makes everyone melt with his accent. So it's no surprise he feels nostalgic about a certain traditional Irish dish cooked by his beloved grandmother.

Horan has long been a fan of his grandmother's cooking. On her birthday in 2012, for instance, Horan tweeted that she's "unreal at making dinner!" And while Horan is an international superstar who travels all over the world, he keeps in touch with his granny, telling RTE in 2020 that he "got my 89-year-old grandmother using FaceTime."

Horan's mother, Maura Gallagher, also shared in a 2022 interview with RTE that The Voice Coach thinks his grandmother is "the greatest thing." The love, of course, goes both ways. "She’s definitely the proud granny," she said. "The famous granny."

A proud and famous granny who can make a delicious Irish potato dish.

Niall Horan loves Guinness, potatoes, and a traditional Irish dish his "granny" used to make him as a kid

Niall Horan performs at the 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 7, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

In a 2023 taste-test video for LADbible, Horan compared a variety of Irish and British snacks. More often than not, he sided with his home country of Ireland, calling a pint of Guinness "the real deal" and "a thing of beauty." Horan also revealed that he hates mushy peas, but loves any and all types of potatoes. "We like them roasted, we like them mashed," the Mullingar, Ireland native said. "We do live up to the stereotype: I like Guinness and I do like potatoes."

Next up? Colcannon, a traditional and simple Irish dish made with mashed potatoes and cabbage, dating back to the 1700s.

"Cabbage and mash potato. My granny used to do this when we were younger," Horan said as he ate a few bits of Colcannon. "Yeah, that's very good." Horan added that he felt "nostalgia" as he tasted the potato dish, sharing that his granny would serve it with "any of the meats, gravy, sometimes a pie."

Niall Horan revealed his favorite Irish saying on TODAY

When the "Slow Hands" singer appeared on TODAY in 2023 for a segment called "8 Questions Before 8 AM," Horan revealed a few fun facts about himself. For starters, his favorite snack to have on tour is chicken wings, he has no plans to ever be a blonde again, and he'd choose to be stranded on a deserted island with Blake Shelton because he's sure "he'd have a pocketknife" and could "get us out of any sort of trouble."

As for his favorite Irish expression? "Póg mo thóin," Horan quickly answered before revealing with a laugh, "It means kiss my arse."

Niall Horan returns as a Coach on The Voice Season 28

Niall Horan on The Voice "The Playoffs Part 2" Episode 2418. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Along with Bublé, McEntire, and Snoop Dogg, Horan will return for his third season as a Coach on The Voice Season 28, premiering on NBC in Fall 2025.