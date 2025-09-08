Niall Horan's Voice Is Pure Drama on This Smoky Cover of "Edge of Seventeen"

Niall Horan attends TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona; Stevie Nicks attends the 2024 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Benefit at Cipriani South Street on November 16, 2024 in New York City.

Niall Horan's impeccable vocal talent was on full display in this 2024 performance in which he sang a mashup of Stevie Nicks' classic "Edge of Seventeen" and his own song "Small Talk." Watch the mashup here.

"The mashup of 'Small Talk' with 'Edge of Seventeen' was one of my favourite songs to perform each night during his recent tour, The Show," Horan wrote on Instagram in December 2024.

Of course, nobody can sing "Edge of Seventeen" quite like Stevie Nicks can, but Horan gave a smoky, smoldering interpretation of the anthemic track. And it fit perfectly with "Small Talk." Really: His transition from the 1981 classic to his own song was seamless.

Who knows what kind of musical magic Horan will make with his fellow Coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 28 this season. If this cover is any prediction, fans should get excited.

Niall Horan returns to The Voice Season 28 as a Coach this fall

Niall Horan performs at the 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 7, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Horan is back on The Voice for his third season as a Coach. He previously appeared as a Coach for Seasons 23 and 24, winning both.

In a December 2022 interview with NBC Insider, Horan explained why he wanted to appear on The Voice, "I love finding new talent online and things, so I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of," he said.

His first victory was with singer Gina Miles. "There's nothing better than hearing a very individual voice," Horan told NBC Insider about Miles after her win. "Hearing something that you've never heard before, that really gets you and gives you goosebumps... I'm glad I went with waiting for someone that, like, actually gave me goosebumps. I think that's something that I'll take into next season because they're out there."

As for Horan's essential advice to new Artists joining The Voice? "Have fun," he said. "I think it's very easy to come on a show like The Voice — and be with a lot of really technically gifted singers — and take that serious because you're technically gifted. But you forget sometimes that you're on a TV show, and we're here to have fun. I think Gina's done that so well. She really enjoyed it and gave us some moments that we'll never forget."