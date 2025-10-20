Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This throwback TV clip of The Voice's Niall Horan from 2013 is a must-see.

Niall Horan Dyeing His Hair Lilac Purple Was Easily His Boldest Hair Move Ever

Breaking news: Niall Horan looks great no matter what color his hair is.

In a throwback clip from a 2013 television appearance alongside his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, Horan showed off his most daring hairstyle yet — a lilac purple ‘do that, unsurprisingly, worked very well on him.

In the clip, “Lilac Niall” — as he was lovingly called by the show’s host — made his triumphant entrance alongside Tomlinson by crashing through a paper wall on the set, sending both men tumbling to the floor. Horan, sporting a purple shower cap that completely covered his hair, took center stage for the big reveal. “Me and Lou T’s been up to something," he quipped.

Sure enough, Horan had purple-tinted hair underneath!

It looked fantastic, proving that Horan has a head of hair that is invulnerable to looking anything less than amazing. Still, Horan seemed to be on the fence about the color itself.

“I hope it washes out, because I’m not going on the American Music Awards looking like this,” Horan declared.

“Oh, we’ve got a diva,” Tomlinson replied, cracking up Horan in the process.

Watch Niall Horan reveal his lilac purple hair on live TV here.

The future two-time winning Coach of The Voice was just days away from attending the American Music Awards, and the event turned out to be memorable for more than one reason. Not only did he and One Direction perform their mega-hit “Story of My Life” during the awards show, but the band also took home the AMA for Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group.

Years later, Horan has adopted a more contemporary and natural hair color in Season 28 of The Voice — and fans can catch him Coaching every Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

Niall Horan admits to being “starstruck, big time” on The Voice

During the second night of the Season 28 Battles on The Voice, the Coaches got to meet a woman who Michael Bublé called "one of the greatest voices in the country” — and viewers were just as shocked as Horan was.

As an audience member stood up and smiled, Bublé revealed who the mystery woman was.

"I know her as Nancy Cartwright, but others may know her as the voice of Bart Simpson!" he announced as the audience burst into applause.

Sure enough, Cartwright has been the voice actor responsible for the iconic Simpsons character for more than 35 years. Both Snoop Dogg and Horan were blown away by the reveal, leading Horan to confess something so sweet.

"That is amazing. I'm starstruck, big time," he said.