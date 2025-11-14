Legendary NHL Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist Reveals How His Greatest Save Came Off the Ice

When it came to protecting the net in the NHL, no one quite owned his icy domain quite like Henrik Lundqvist. Stoked by a relentless fire of equal parts passion and perfection, there’s a reason why the Olympic gold medalist and storied New York Ranger is called “The Beast.” It wasn’t because his insane pirouetting body control made you question whether he was, indeed, human – it’s because the Swedish sentinel protected the pipes for 15 seasons in the Big Apple with a ferocity unlike any other. Sacrificing body and limb over and over, his indomitable spirit naturally amplified his shot-stopping ability, much to the chagrin of his already deflated opponents. Whether by glove, stick or some ingenious use of his 6’1 frame, come hell or high water, pucks had met their match.

That was until 2020 when a leaky heart valve – a condition he was initially diagnosed with as a rookie in 2005 – expedited Lundqvist having open heart surgery. Seven weeks later, a debilitating pain emerged in his back and chest that was subsequently diagnosed as recurrent pericarditis (RP).

While the heart condition ultimately forced the legendary shot-blocker into early retirement, the former last bastion of defense is now fully on the offense against RP in an effort to raise awareness about the cardiac condition.

Henrik Lundqvist discusses Recurrent Pericarditis (RP)

Henrik Lundqvist speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront Presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

As defined by the American Heart Association, recurrent pericarditis (RP) is when someone develops inflammation of the pericardium – a sac-like organ with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart – a second time after experiencing no symptoms for at least four weeks.

Speaking directly to NBC Insider, Lundqvist detailed how his own RP diagnosis came about.

“I went in for an open heart surgery and everything that comes with that, you know, battle through it, start recovering, start training [and] start focusing on getting back to the NHL,” recalled Lundqvist. “And then one day, I just felt massive pain in my chest and back. I felt sick. I wasn't sure what was going on. I was a little concerned.

“I thought it was related to my heart surgery,” he added. “And then about 10 days later or so, I went in for a checkup and they discovered that I had pericarditis – inflammation around the heart.”

As reality set in, so did disappointment and uncertainty. After all, per Lundqvist’s own admission, he’d never heard of the disease, and now he – the only goaltender in NHL history to win at least 20 games in 13 consecutive seasons – went from being the king of the rink to being on thin ice.

But amidst the frustration of having his stellar career cut short, Lundqvist’s dauntless nature steered him down a path of arming himself with facts over fear and education over apprehension.

“[Retiring] was a big change in my life, but just to know more [and] educate myself through conversations with doctors helped me move forward,” Lundqvist said. “I feel very comfortable dealing with the setbacks that I do have at times. I know what to look for and I know how to treat it.

“A lot of it is just you need to slow down,” he added. “You need to listen to your body and be patient. Sometimes being patient is hard.”

As difficult as it was for Lundqvist to take the time and be patient as he listened to his body, it’s paying off.

“Just knowing more is powerful because it gives me more confidence in what I can do, what I can't do. I do listen to my body a lot more now," he said. "I used to just sort of speak, work through it. Now I do have to be smart about it. And when I do have flare ups and pain in my chest, I just slow things down.”

What causes Recurrent Pericarditis?

As board-certified non-invasive cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Salik explained to NBC Insider, one of the most confounding and challenging elements to recurrent pericarditis stems from the difficulty of pinpointing the root cause of RP.

“In most cases, we don't know what causes pericarditis,” noted Dr. Salik, who founded the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cardiology Division’s Pericardial Disease Program in 2022. “But in certain situations, if you have an underlying autoimmune condition, or if you had… a surgery like Henrik, and you cut open that pericardium… that can also lead to pericarditis.”

Further compounding the issue is that you don’t have to be a finely-tuned, world-class athlete like “The Beast” to be at risk of developing RP.

“To be honest, this can really affect anyone,” Dr. Salik revealed. “It's more common in young people, but it actually makes it harder to treat because young people tend to be active and healthy, like Henrik. And as you can imagine, every single time you stretch out that inflamed pericardium by making your heart pump faster and harder, you're just adding fuel to the fire.”

“So, it's really important when you have pericarditis to slow everything down, just as Henrik is saying, and to restrict exercise,” he added, noting that even everyday tasks like buying groceries can be extremely taxing. “That's why it's so, so hard to treat and also why it's so important to get diagnosed quickly so you can actually get a treatment in place to get you feeling better quicker.”

That’s a core reason of why Lundqvist joined LifeDisRPted, a national awareness campaign designed to educate both patients and caregivers about the importance of accurate and early diagnosis of RP.

“You should not look at it as an athlete thing because when you do have flare-ups, it will affect your everyday life,” cautions the former NHL All-Star. “You won't have energy to go to work or even be in social settings. Every time I have a flare-up, all I want to do is be home, rest; and it affects my family life, being with my kids. So it's important to know that it will have a big effect on your life overall if you do not treat it.”

Henrik Lundqvist on the NHL

Henrik Lundqvist attends Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

He may have shed his pads for a sleek suit these days as his hockey acumen has made him a highly respected pundit for the league, but in speaking with King Henrik just 12 hours after Alexander Ovechkin became the first NHL player to net 900 career goals, his flame for competition still burns bright. And though his days of making Ovie work for his flowers are over, nothing excites him more than where the league is.

“I do think that the game of hockey is in a really good place,” Lundqvist declared. “You see the league, it keeps growing. The value of the franchises keep growing. We have incredible talent across the league, [and] great star players in [Cale] Makar, [Nathan] MacKinnon, [Sidney] Crosby, [Connor] McDavid, and so on.”

In the age of streaming, meeting audience’s demand to see the greatness of the NHL means having additional viewing options for the sport, like those on NBC’s streaming app, Peacock. For fans who subscribe to NBC Sports Regional Networks add-on, they’ll have the opportunity to watch NHL games from their local teams, like the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers.

“And this is an exciting year too because it's an Olympic year, and the NHL players are going back to the Olympics again, which I think it's the best opportunity for the game to keep growing," Lundqvist said. "So, a lot to be excited about when it comes to hockey and especially in NHL. I'm a huge fan of it, so it's just great to see where it's at right now.”

