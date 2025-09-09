NFL Weather Delay Rules & Protocols Explained

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen, #17, warms up in the rain before a NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on December 12, 2024 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL experienced a major weather delay in its season opener. What does the league do when a game has to stop?

We didn't have to wait long for the first weather delay of the NFL season. It happened on September 4, during the official Kickoff Game live on NBC, when lightning strikes in the vicinity forced the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys to retreat to their locker rooms for an hour.

The NFL is a league where games will go forward in all kinds of weather, from hard rain to heavy snowfall, but there are certain situations when a game can be delayed, or even postponed indefinitely, due to weather or another emergency. So, with our first weather delay of the 2025 season already on the books, and plenty of football left to play on NBC's Sunday Night Football, let's take a closer look at the procedure.

What causes a weather delay in the NFL?

A weather delay can happen when a game is, according to the NFL Rulebook, "imminently threatened" by an emergency, including severe weather, flooding, and lightning. In the case of lightning strikes, according to Yahoo! News, league policy is to suspend play if a lightning strike occurs within 10 miles of the game site, the theory being that this gives everyone time to shelter in place.

As fans saw during the Dallas/Philadelphia game, the lightning delay meant that all on-field personnel cleared the field and headed inside to locker rooms, while fans were asked to find cover if they were in open areas of the stadium. In this case, the game was two-thirds of the way through the third quarter, the delay lasted roughly an hour, and play resumed the same night. League policy states that officials should wait 30 minutes after the last lightning strike to restart the game.

Other weather events, such as possible flooding, may be a bit murkier than something concrete in the moment, like a lightning strike, so league officials monitor each game's weather conditions closely to make informed decisions regarding scheduling, postponing, pausing, or rescheduling a game.

What happens if a game can't continue?

Sometimes an emergency situation unfolds over such a long period of time, or with such an immediate impact, that the game simply can't go on. This would include severe thunderstorms moving through the area throughout an entire day or, in rare cases, something like a serious injury to a player that would lead coaches and officials to determine the game can no longer be played on that day.

If that's the case, the NFL Commissioner has two options: The game can be rescheduled, or the game can be terminated, i.e. ended early. Games will generally only be terminated if the Commissioner can determine that stopping the game early would not seriously affect the outcome, so that's usually only reserved for one-sided games that were almost over anyway. Virtually every other situation would call for the game to be rescheduled, ensuring that every team plays the same number of games and, thus, ensuring the teams qualifying for the playoffs all meet the same parameters.

