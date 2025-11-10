New Toledo Truth Teller EIC Disrupts Publication’s Proud Tradition of Clickbait

This article is fiction, but the fact that The Paper is now airing Mondays on NBC is 100% true.

TOLEDO, OH—According to sources at the Toledo Truth Teller, new Editor in Chief Ned Sampson has spent his first days on the job entirely dismantling the publication’s proud tradition of clickbait.

“At first everyone thought he was some guy who wandered in off the street—that happens sometimes,” said compositor Mare Pritti, who wrote for Stars and Stripes during her time in the military. “But it turns out he works here and he’s really into journalism. Like, really into it. It’s wild. It’s kind of a nice change, though, since this is a newspaper.”

Other members of the Truth Teller staff were not as positive.

“Ned Simpson is coming in here and taking my beautiful office for his boring journalism,” said managing editor and former Married At First Sight contestant Esmeralda Grand. “I think it’s very suspicious that he quit his job and came here from a different town, so I wonder what his evil crime was? Did he do it to a person? An animal?”

Grand added that she’s proud of the journalistic style the Truth Teller is currently known for: long, meandering articles consisting mainly of pop-up ads, search-engine-optimized keywords, and unrelated information to pad word count.

“It’s wonderful to have Ned onboard, but he needs to remember that he works for Enervate,” said Ken Davies, Enervate’s corporate strategist and overseer of both the Truth Teller and the Softees toilet paper brand. “The newspaper is by far the least lucrative paper product we make, and the changes Ned is proposing would only make it worse.”

Sampson comes to the Truth Teller after a successful stint as a Chicago-based “sales guru” for Softees, having broken several toilet-paper-specific sales records and impressed the executives at Enervate, parent company of both Softees and the Toledo Truth Teller. Sampson noted that he is excited to finally put his journalism degree to use.

“I’m trying to bring the paper back to what it was originally—a place that does real, original reporting that’s valuable to the people of Toledo,” said Sampson, who was visibly excited and fiddling with a vintage typewriter as he spoke. “All that clickbait stuff is bad for people and bad for the paper.” “I could do without all the standing on my desk making impassioned speeches, but I think it would be cool if the paper didn’t suck,” said accountant Adelola Olofin, who described Sampson’s speech to the staff urging them to become volunteer reporters as “both delusional and lowkey inspiring.”

“I might even help out with the whole reporting thing,” she added.

“As long as my job is safe, I don’t care,” said Oscar Martinez, an accountant who is best known for appearing in a documentary about his former employer, Dunder Mifflin. “Leave me out of the documentary and leave me out of this article. I mean it. Stop following me. This is—what’s it called—off the record? This is off the record!”

If you have a tip for the Truth Teller, please email Ned Sampson at SalesGod@SofteesChicago.com.

