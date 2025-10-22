Everything New We Learned About Officer Eva Imani on Chicago P.D. (DETAILS)

The Season 13 recruit (played by Arienne Mandi) has been stealing the show with her spot-on instincts and sardonic charm.

All eyes are on Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) as she settles into the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D.

Since her recruitment in the Season 13 premiere of P.D., Mandi's Officer Eva Imani has stolen the show thanks to her top-notch investigation skills and enigmatic demeanor. Imani holds her cards pretty close to the chest and has historically embraced a lone wolf lifestyle. She' driven, no-nonsense, and the cop you want on a case — but she's not forthcoming about the personal details of her life.

After Imani teamed up with Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on a case, viewers got to unravel more of the mystery behind what makes Officer Eva Imani tick, discovering some fascinating facts and a tragic family backstory along the way.

Officer Eva Imani is fluent in Farsi — just like Arienne Mandi

Mandi is Iranian-Chilean American, revealing to NBC Insider that she is fluent in Spanish, Farsi, and "a bit of French." So it made sense to hear Officer Imani flexing her multi-lingual status at the top of P.D.'s October 22 episode when Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) overheard the recruit bickering with her landlord in Persian.

Trudy checked in on Imani to see if she was OK after the high-tension call, learning that Imani was having trouble breaking her lease after getting a "bad vibe" from her landlord. After Trudy asked how many places she'd lived, Imani revealed she'd bounced around 22 different homes. Knowing where Trudy was going with this line of questioning, Imani admitted she moved around a lot but insisted she wasn't the problem.

Mandi opened up about Imani's tendency to avoid settling down in her interview with NBC Insider. "[Eva] comes from a military background. She’s used to working alone. Kind of travels around to different military companies," Mandi revealed. "In general, she’s used to working alone and isn’t the type to be in a team environment usually."

But now that she's at the Intelligence Unit, it won't be so easy for Imani to keep her walls up as she surrounds herself with compassionate investigators like Voight, who can instantly sniff a secret.

Office Eva Imani hasn't seen her sister since she was a young girl

Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 4 "Root Cause".

Aside from learning that Officer Imani is a multi-lingual drifter, viewers got to learn more about her after she found a wanted poster at the precinct and instantly checked the stats of the female perpetrator. Eva seemed be concerned about recognizing the assailant.

Later, while trying to sniff out a lead to contact a known drug addict, Voight and Imani headed to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. There, Imani pretended to be an attendee to get a contact from a N.A. sponsor. After letting Imani take control in that arena, Voight couldn't help but notice that she was well-versed in the social dynamics at the meeting.

"You know your way around an N.A. meeting," Voight pointed out in the car, waiting to see if Imani would bite. "Why is that?"

"Is that a very subtle way of asking if I have a drug problem?" Imani quipped. "No, I don't. I've just been to a lot of N.A. meetings."

"OK, again, why?" Voight pressed.

"Looking for my sister," Imani said simply, piquing Voight's curiosity.

"When's the last time you saw her?" Voight asked.

"When I was eight," Imani revealed, quickly changing the subject away from herself and childhood.

While Imani wasn't eager to elaborate any further, it seemed to explain her concerns about the wanted poster toward the top of the episode. Could that have been her long-lost sister? Fans can't wait to learn more about the dedicated recruit as Season 13 of Chicago P.D. continues on Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.