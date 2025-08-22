All the New Rule Changes for the 2025-2026 College Football Season

Breaking down the tweaks to the NCAA rulebook before the first college kickoff this fall.

The pageantry, the drama, and maybe even the occasional rules-bending shenanigan or two: Yep, the return of college football is so close we can almost taste it — which of course also means that our TV Saturdays are about to change in the best possible way.

All season long, NBC and Peacock will be right in the thick of the action with exclusive Big Ten and Notre Dame football (including a full slate of Big Ten Saturday Night matchups in prime time). For both players and fans (not to mention the referees), college football’s return also means adjusting to some penalties and procedures that look slightly different than they did only a year ago.

How are the rules of the college game changing? Keep on scrolling to get a handle on every big tweak that’s new to the NCAA rulebook in the 2025/2026 college football season.

Breaking down the rule changes for the 2025-2026 college football season

No more fake injuries

This is probably the biggest new rule change, aimed at tackling the increasingly pervasive phenomenon of players falling prey to mysteriously short-lived injuries… usually late in the game, and usually on defense while an opponent is putting together a successful and fast-paced offensive drive.

No matter when it occurs in a game, this year a team will be charged with a timeout if one of its players goes down on the field and receives on-the-field attention from training staff after the ball already has been spotted to mark the start of the next play. But wait — what if that team doesn’t have any remaining timeouts? Well, there's a rule for that, too: Instead of losing a timeout, the offending team will be assessed and 5-yard delay of game penalty.

According to the NCAA, the change was made "to provide an in-game mechanism that can curtail the faking of injuries because Football Rules Committee members think these actions negatively affect the overall perception of the game."

New instant replay terminology: “Upheld” and “Overturned”

Referees announcing the result of an instant replay review will no longer state that an on-the-field call has been “confirmed” or “stands” once the replay review booth has weighed in.

Instead, referees will simply state that a call has been “upheld” in cases when the review booth can’t find evidence to support overturning it; or that a call has been “overturned” in cases where the video evidence justifies reversing their original call on the field.

Timeouts during overtime

Games that extend into multiple overtime periods won’t last quite as long this season, thanks to a new rule that limits the number of timeouts each team will have available if the game is still tied following the completion of two overtime periods.

Beginning after the second overtime, each team will only receive one additional timeout to use for the rest of the game, no matter how many additional overtime periods it takes to decide a winner. Before this season, teams previously were allowed one timeout for every overtime period. But, just as before, teams will still only be allowed to attempt alternating 2-point conversion plays beginning with the start of the third overtime period.

Signaling a fair catch

Teams in recent years have occasionally taken advantage of the confusion whenever a player on the receiving end of a kickoff makes a “T” signal — rather than a fair catch signal — to indicate their intention to let a live ball roll into the end zone. This year, referees will treat the “T” signal as essentially the same thing as a fair catch signal: If a player on the receiving team makes either signal, the play will be whistled dead and end any possibility for the receiving team’s attempt at a return.

Defensive distractions

Defensive teams can be penalized this year if their players make signals or sounds (such as clapping) that, before the opposing offense has snapped the ball, “simulate the sound or cadence of the offensive signals,” as the NCAA puts it. The change is meant to cut down on defenses’ reliance on distracting or misdirecting signals that can entice an offensive player into making a false start (and thereby incurring an offensive penalty).

Cleaning up the punt formation

The NCAA’s explanation for this one is a little bit technical, but the intent is basically to limit an offense’s ability to confuse the opposing defense, or to put them at a matchup disadvantage, in the way it lines up its players for a punting play.

Beginning this year, no offensive player can line up in a punt formation directly between the snapper and the kicker. On top of that, if the snapper on a punt play is lined up at the end of a formation, he’ll fall under the same scrimmage rules as any other line player and “lose scrimmage kick protection,” allowing the defense to “line a player over the snapper.” That should spice up the kind of fake punt plays that coaches manage to come up with this season.

Other rules changes to know

The late game penalty that can’t eat the clock — This season, offenses will get the benefit of putting time back on the clock when an opposing defense is penalized during a play for having too many players on the field in the final two minutes of either half.

In addition to the defense being assessed a five-yard penalty for the too-many-players infraction, “[t]he offensive team would have the option to reset the game clock back to the time at the start of the play,” the NCAA explains. “If the 12th [defensive] player is attempting to leave the field and has no influence on the play, the defensive team will be penalized 5 yards with no adjustment to the game clock.”

In-helmet radio communication comes to FCS play — Already in use as of the 2024-2025 season for major Football Bowl Subdivision teams (the FBS teams like Ohio State and Notre Dame that competed for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship), coach-to-player communication via in-helmet radio technology is now also a permitted option for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams beginning with the 2025-2026 season.

What are FCS teams? They’re the second level of NCAA football competition, just a notch below the Alabamas and Michigans and Oregons of the the familiar FBS competitive world. Formerly known as Division I-AA, the FCS fields college football programs like the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats — the two teams who competed in the 2025 FCS National Championship Game (which the Bobcats won, by the way).

