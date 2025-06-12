Nelly and Ashanti are opening up their lives for the cameras—and the world.

Everything to Know About "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together" on Peacock

Nelly and Ashanti are music royalty for millennials. From Nelly's string of mid-aughts hits like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar" to Ashanti's timeless classics ("Baby," "Rock Wit U," the list goes on), these two have solidified their place as entertainment powerhouses.

So it was a thrill for fans when Nelly and Ashanti got together in real life. They dated in the 2000s before splitting in 2013, only to reunite a decade later—officially tying the knot in December 2023. These two truly have a love story unlike any other.

And now, they're peeling back the curtain on their lives with a new Peacock series, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together. Nelly and Ashanti serve as executive producers of the eight-episode series. Read an official description of the show, below:

"Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life, and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances."

RELATED: Reality Fans Rejoice! Peacock Announces All-New & Returning Unscripted Series: Traitors, House of Villains & More

Produced by Critical Productions, LLC, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together offers a deeply personal look into the private lives of two icons who found love in the most unlikely place: Hollywood.

Ashanti and Nelly during Ashanti's Etoile Sparkling Wine Dinner at her home in Los Angeles, CA on July 13, 2006. Photo: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage/Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

RELATED: New on Peacock in June 2025: Jaws 50th Anniversary Binge, Love Island USA & More