Everything to Know About "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together" on Peacock
Nelly and Ashanti are opening up their lives for the cameras—and the world.
Nelly and Ashanti are music royalty for millennials. From Nelly's string of mid-aughts hits like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar" to Ashanti's timeless classics ("Baby," "Rock Wit U," the list goes on), these two have solidified their place as entertainment powerhouses.
So it was a thrill for fans when Nelly and Ashanti got together in real life. They dated in the 2000s before splitting in 2013, only to reunite a decade later—officially tying the knot in December 2023. These two truly have a love story unlike any other.
And now, they're peeling back the curtain on their lives with a new Peacock series, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together. Nelly and Ashanti serve as executive producers of the eight-episode series. Read an official description of the show, below:
"Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life, and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances."
Produced by Critical Productions, LLC, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together offers a deeply personal look into the private lives of two icons who found love in the most unlikely place: Hollywood.
When does Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together premiere on Peacock?
Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together comes to Peacock Thursday, June 26.
The official trailer (which you can watch above) gives tons of hints about what viewers can expect from the show. From openly discussing their rollercoaster relationship on-camera—in one moment, they both reveal they "hated" each other at a certain point—to arguing over where they should live, this is a no-holds-barred exploration of finding and fighting for love.
"I didn't think that we would get back together," Ashanti says at one point in the trailer.
"She got me, y'all," Nelly says in response to this with a grin, to which Ashanti replies, "He wanted to get got."
"We have grown. We're adults," Ashanti adds right before Nelly finishes her sentence: "But we're still trying to have fun."
The fun kicks off June 26 on Peacock. Be sure to watch!