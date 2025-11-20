How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: Big Ten College Football on NBC & Peacock

As Thanksgiving week approaches and the college football regular season counts down its remaining slate of games, there’s still a lot to settle on the field. The Nebraska Cornhuskers were all business in their recent late-season win on the road against the UCLA Bruins — but the pressure will probably tick up a notch or two this week when the Huskers head to Happy Valley to face a rowdy Penn State home crowd.

The Penn State Nittany Lions host Nebraska under the prime time lights this week on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night, with the game just part of a super-stacked Saturday college football schedule on NBC and Peacock. Even in a down year, can Penn State play spoiler to a solid Nebraska team that’s jockeying for prime position in the post-season bowl picture? Keep scrolling for details on how to watch!

Nebraska vs. Penn State: How to watch Big Ten Saturday Night college football on NBC and Peacock

Dane Key #6 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers jumps to avoid the tackle from Cole Martin #21 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-3) visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-6) on Saturday, November 22 in an NBC Sports-presented college football matchup on Big Ten Saturday Night. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Nittany Lions’ notoriously home-friendly Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, with the game broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock.

On the call for NBC Sports will be Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) — himself a former Penn State QB who took the Nittany Lions to the national championship in 1982 — and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines), as well as rules analysis from Terry McAulay.

What to know about the Nebraska vs. Penn State college football game

Kaytron Allen #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is tackled by Malcolm Bell #14 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium on November 15, 2025 in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Duane Burleson/Getty Images

In these two teams’ 18 previous meetings, Nebraska leads the all-time series over Penn State by a margin of 10 wins to 8. The Huskers are riding high and coming off a welcome bye week after edging out UCLA in their most recent game on November 8, while Penn State is looking to build some winning momentum after snapping a 6-game losing slide with a road victory against Michigan State last weekend.

It’s a rare year in college football when Penn State isn’t at the center of discussions about playoff-bound (or perhaps even bowl-bound) teams. But with a 4-6 current record and an interim head coach, the Nittany Lions haven’t exactly had a typical season. This week’s game against Nebraska is Penn State’s final home game of the season before closing things out on the road against Rutgers next weekend — and in order to achieve an even 6-6 record and become bowl eligible, the Nittany Lions will have to win both games.

Last weekend’s 28-10 win against Michigan State marked Penn State’s first victory under interim head coach Terry Smith. Penn State RB Kaytron Allen ran for a season-high 181 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and currently ranks third across the Big Ten in total rushing yards (917). QB Ethan Grunkemeyer also threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Nebraska, meanwhile, started true freshman TJ Lateef at quarterback in its November 8 trip to UCLA, after Huskers starting QB Dylan Raiola saw his season end the previous week with a leg injury against USC. But Lateef’s first start was plenty auspicious for Nebraska, thanks to a 205-yard passing effort that yielded three TDs (while Lateef also scrambled for 31 yards on the ground). Huskers RB Emmett Johnson leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,131) and looked terrific in his triple-scoring performance against UCLA, where he ran for 129 yards while amassing 103 more yards through the air.

Nebraska vs. Penn State is one of three featured games in NBC Sports’ college football tripleheader this weekend, which also includes Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET) and more Big Ten action with Washington vs. UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET). The night’s pair of prime time games — each an in-conference Big Ten matchup — will be preceded from back in the studio by the College Countdown pregame show beginning at 3 p.m. ET, and all three games will be available on both NBC and Peacock.

