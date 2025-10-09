Where to Watch No. 16 Notre Dame vs. NC State - Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are rounding the midpoint of the 2025 college football season in a much better spot than where they started. After losing their first two games to Miami (the nation’s current 2nd ranked team) and Texas A&M (not far behind at No. 5), the Fighting Irish have rattled off consecutive — and decisive — victories against Purdue, Arkansas, and, most recently, Boise State.

Up next for the Irish is a home date against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, an ACC opponent who, despite a huge blowout win last weekend, probably hasn’t faced an opponent yet this season as dangerous as Notre Dame. How can you catch the game on TV? Keep scrolling for all you need to know!

How can you watch the North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football game? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) will welcome the North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-2) to South Bend on Saturday, October 11 in an afternoon matchup that can only be seen on Peacock. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

Saturday's contest is one of six Notre Dame college football matchups that NBC Sports is featuring as part of its season-long slate of Fighting Irish home games across NBC and Peacock. Check out the complete schedule here!

What to know about the NC State vs. Notre Dame college football game on Peacock

After falling early this season with a pair of narrow losses to two current Top 5 teams, Notre Dame is climbing its way back up the college football standings, entering Saturday’s matchup with NC State as a heavy three-touchdown favorite and ranked No. 16 in the nation by the Associated Press.

Only six points separate the Irish from their current 3-2 record and a completely unblemished 5-0 season, and under head coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has looked like a continually improving team with each passing week. The Notre Dame defense grabbed four interceptions and totally shut down opposing QB Maddux Madsen in a 28-7 rout of Boise State (3-2) last weekend, while the offense looked more balanced than ever thanks to a pair of solid rushing performances (Jeremiyah Love rushed for 103 yards, while Jadarian Price ran for 83 more) plus an efficient outing from QB CJ Carr, who threw for 189 yards and two TDs.

NC State can put up the points, but Wolfpack QB CJ Bailey’s passing arm may not be enough to topple the Fighting Irish without some stingy help on defense. Even in victory, defensive consistency hasn’t been the Wolfpack’s strength this season under longtime head coach Dave Doeren, yielding 31 points to Virginia in a narrow 35-31 Week 2 win while failing to stop key 4th down conversions in a 45—33 loss to Duke in Week 4.

Bailey definitely looked sharp in a 337-yard, 4-TD torching of hapless FCS opponent the Campbell Fighting Camels on his NC State home turf last weekend. Adding to the intrigue, Notre Dame perhaps could stumble if they look past this week's date with NC State and set their sights too early on a huge October 18 showdown with traditional rival, USC (a game you can catch on NBC and Peacock). But no matter how focused the Irish might be, it’s safe to say that the Wolfpack will need to play their best game yet — on both sides of the ball — to escape South Bend with an outright win on Saturday.

