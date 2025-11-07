NBC's 2025 Finale & Midseason Finale Schedule: What Shows Are Ending?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The end of the year is always a bittersweet time on NBC. While there are so many exciting holiday specials to look forward to, like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center, fans also have to gear up for midseason finales of some of their favorite shows. Some series even have their finale episodes in December, so the goodbye hits even harder. Of course, January sees the return of so many shows we love, but it's hard parting ways with your beloved comfort watches — even if just for a few weeks.

We're here to prepare you with some key dates to mark down. Below, check out all the midseason finales, season finales, and final 2025 episodes of NBC's shows. Remember: If you find yourself missing any of these shows, Peacock has previous episodes streaming!

NBC's 2025 finale and midseason finale schedule: What shows are ending or going on hiatus until 2026?

The Voice: The Season 28 finale airs Tuesday, December 16 at 9/8c on NBC.

Saturday Night Live: SNL airs its final episode of 2025 on Saturday, December 20 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.

One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.): All the Chicago shows have their midseason finales Wednesday, November 12. One Chicago Wednesdays kick off at 8/7c with Med, followed by Fire at 9/8c, and P.D. at 10/9c.

Brilliant Minds: The last Brilliant Minds Season 2 episode of 2025 airs Monday, December 1 at 10/9c on NBC.

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU: Both shows air their fall finale episodes on Thursday, November 20. Law & Order kicks off at 8/7c, while SVU starts at 9/8c, both on NBC.

Happy's Place: Happy's Place airs its final episode of 2025 on Friday, December 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

Stumble: Stumble airs its final episode of 2025 on Friday, December 12 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

St. Denis Medical: The final 2025 episode of St. Denis Medical airs Monday, December 15 at 8/7c on NBC.