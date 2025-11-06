Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Sneak Peek: Ariana Grande Performs "No One Mourns the Wicked" | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

Sneak Peek: Cynthia Erivo Performs "The Wizard And I" | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

Sneak Peek: What Is This Feeling? | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

Sneak Peek: What Is This Feeling? | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

The television musical event of the season will be available to stream on Friday, November 7.

NBC's Wicked Special One Wonderful Night Has a Live Album (DETAILS)

If you watched NBC's Wicked special One Wonderful Night and can't get the songs out of your head, you're in luck: A live album from the special is available Friday, November 7 wherever you stream music.

How to Watch Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC.

One Wonderful Night was a thrilling event for Wicked fans.The broadcast was a beautiful homage to the beloved 2003 musical, which has been adapted into not one but two films: 2024's Wicked and Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters Friday, November 21. (The first film covers Act I of the musical, the second film Act II.) Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the movies as Glinda (the Good Witch of the North) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West), respectively. These two witches form an unlikely friendship after they meet in college, but they're driven apart by Oz-ian politics that ultimately paint Elphaba as wicked and Glinda as good. But what is good, and what is evil? That's the central theme of Wicked — and its songs help tell that story in a powerful, poignant way.

Some of those songs were performed live backed by a 37-piece orchestra at Los Angeles' historic Dolby Theatre during NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. Grande and Erivo sang their hearts out alongside their film cast members, including Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode. It was an unforgettable night of live music — and starting November 7, you can stream that live music any time. Read more details, below.

RELATED: The First Wicked Movie to Air on NBC for One Night Only (DETAILS)

Wicked: One Wonderful Night has a live album!

Ariana Grande appears during Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

RELATED: Bowen Yang's Wicked Blind Audition on The Voice Deserved Way More Chair Turns

Peep the full track list for Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) – The Soundtrack, below:

"Overture / No One Mourns the Wicked (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Ariana Grande "The Wizard And I (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Cynthia Erivo ft. Jeff Goldblum "What Is This Feeling? / Dear Old Shiz (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande "Popular (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Ariana Grande ft. Remington Glass "I’m Not That Girl (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Cynthia Erivo "Dancing Through Life (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater & Marissa Bode "Thank Goodness (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Ariana Grande "Defying Gravity (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Cynthia Erivo "Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again (Live from the Dolby Theatre)" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande "For Good (Live from the Gershwin Theatre)" – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth

The soundtrack for the first Wicked film is already available on streaming. Be on the lookout for the Wicked: For Good soundtrack on November 21 (pre-order here).