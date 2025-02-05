The initiative, called “Come Together for Nature," strives to see people spend more time outdoors protecting the wildlife and wild places around us.

Want To Get in Touch with Nature? NBC’s The Americas Partnerships Are Here To Help

NBC is joining forces with a handful of partners, encouraging those tuning in to The Americas to get outside and reconnect with nature.

The upcoming nature docuseries, premiering Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 7/6c on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock, will have the support of the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), LG Electronics USA, AllTrails, and Parks Project. All of these groups are part of a unique and exciting initiative called “Come Together for Nature.” This campaign invites viewers to take action by getting outdoors and connecting with wildlife and other natural wonders that stretch across this supercontinent, many of which will be featured in The Americas in all their curiosity-inspiring glory.

Here's what to know about NBC’s new partnership and its exciting opportunities ahead of The Americas’ premiere.

What is NWF doing to help?

Racoons in New York on The Americas Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: BBC Studios

The National Wildlife Federation’s aim as the official conservation partner of The Americas is to see individuals and families get outside and connect with nature, a measure aptly called “Green Hour™.” Furthermore, they’ll offer seed grants to schools and youth-serving organizations, allowing parents, teachers, and students to submit inventive ideas to get their groups spending more time outdoors, a course of action to develop a meaningful connection to nature.

NWF President and CEO Collin O’Mara, in a press release announcing the partnership, said the organization was thrilled to work with NBC’s ground-breaking series.

“It will reconnect millions of people with the natural world that surrounds and sustains us,” O’Mara stated. “When we connect with nature, we get inspired to ensure our wildlife and wild places endure for future generations because when we save wildlife, we save ourselves.”

Additionally, for each of The Americas’ 10 episodes, NWF will offer a comprehensive Watch Kit for each episode, featuring fun animal facts, quizzes, conservation actions for all ages, and lesson plans to help educators to “integrate the program into their curriculum.”

LG’s one-of-a-kind opportunity for students and more

A group of horses appear in Shackleford Banks, North Carolina on The Americas Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: BBC Studios

As an NBC series’ official technology partner, LG will highlight vulnerable and endangered species with its 2025 Wonderbox Showcase. The program will invite graphic art students nationwide to find inspiration by watching The Americas before submitting their best 3D anamorphic artwork for a unique prize “designed to kick-start creative careers through Life’s Good-driven prompts.”

The prize? A chance to be featured on LG’s Times Square billboard and win $25,000.

On top of the competition, LG’s Endangered Species series — with NWF’s support — is constructing its very own 3D billboards to showcase vulnerable and endangered animals featured in the upcoming series. Audiences can vote on which animal should be featured on the board next by visiting this website.

Stay tuned throughout the season for exciting opportunities from AllTrails and Parks Project: AllTrails is offering subscribers a curated collection of 100 hiking trails that highlight outdoor adventures in each region featured in The Americas, From the Atlantic Coast to the tip of Patagonia, the trails are available as a special experience on alltrails.com/partners/nbc-the-americas. AllTrails supports land stewardship through its global Public Lands Program and donates a portion of its annual revenue to environmental causes through membership in 1% for the Planet. Parks Project will facilitate the opportunity for one lucky family of four to camp out in Yosemite National Park, as part of its mission to preserve parklands for generations to come. Sweepstakes winners will also receive an adventure package containing Parks Project merchandise. This is just some of what The Americas’ partnerships are offering. Stay tuned throughout the series for more opportunities to get involved with AllTrails and Parks Project.

What is The Americas?

The Great Smoky Mountains on The Americas Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: BBC Studios

Narrated by legendary actor Tom Hanks, The Americas takes viewers from the Arctic to the Antarctic, a painstaking production that took five years and 180 expeditions to complete. Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) serves as Executive Producer, the Emmy® and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer for BBC Studios Natural History.

The documentary project showcases a tapestry of natural wonders from stunning landscapes to untouched territories, capturing new species and never-before-seen animal behaviors along the way, as teased in the trailer. Across a sprawling 8,700 miles of wilderness, each of its 10 stops has its own hour-long episode: The Atlantic Coast; Mexico; The Wild West; The Amazon; The Frozen North; The Gulf Coast; The Andes; The Caribbean; The West Coast; and Patagonia.

Don’t miss The Americas’ special two-hour premiere, airing Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 7/6c on NBC and Peacock.

Visit nbc.com/ComeTogetherForNature for more information about “Come Together for Nature” campaign once the series airs.