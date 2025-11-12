NBC's Thanksgiving Live Event Schedule 2025: See the Lineup of Shows & Specials
Find out how to watch Thanksgiving specials like the Macy's parade, National Dog Show, and bonus NFL and Saturday Night Live presentations!
If you need a break from all that holiday meal prep, feasting — or your family — there are plenty of fun specials and sporting events airing and streaming on Thanksgiving Day and the night before.
Whether you want to take in the all the amazing performers, floats and balloons at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, cheer for your favorite pooch at the National Dog Show, laugh at your favorite Thanksgiving-themed Saturday Night Live sketches, or catch a football game, there's something for you.
The fun starts before the holiday even begins, with a pair of festive Thanksgiving Eve specials.
Keep reading for the complete lineup!
What to watch the night before Thanksgiving
COUNTDOWN TO THE 99TH MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 8-9 p.m. on NBC, and simulcast on Peacock
What: Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.
A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING
When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 9-11 p.m on NBC
What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches.
What to watch on Thanksgiving Day
99th MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon on NBC (encore at 2 p.m.) and simulcast on Peacock
What: The 99th edition of the world famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings its one-of-a-kind magic to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities, and more in America’s most-watched entertainment telecast of the year.
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are hosting the parade.
EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, will perform. There will also be hits performed from the Broadway shows Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.
And there will be musical and dance performances by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, the Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. There will also be appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.
NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA
When: Thursday, Nov. 27, noon-2 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock
What: NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former Seinfeld star and winner of Dancing with the Stars, along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo will offer a behind-the-scenes account of the competition.
NFL SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY GAME
When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock
What: NBC viewers will be treated to a special Thanksgiving Day NFL game that sees the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Baltimore Ravens on the Ravens’ turf. Tune in later that holiday weekend to catch the Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7:20 p.m. That game will also be shown on Peacock.