NBC's Thanksgiving Live Event Schedule 2025: See the Lineup of Shows & Specials

Find out how to watch Thanksgiving specials like the Macy's parade, National Dog Show, and bonus NFL and Saturday Night Live presentations!

If you need a break from all that holiday meal prep, feasting — or your family — there are plenty of fun specials and sporting events airing and streaming on Thanksgiving Day and the night before.

How to Watch Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27 at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Whether you want to take in the all the amazing performers, floats and balloons at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, cheer for your favorite pooch at the National Dog Show, laugh at your favorite Thanksgiving-themed Saturday Night Live sketches, or catch a football game, there's something for you.

The fun starts before the holiday even begins, with a pair of festive Thanksgiving Eve specials.

Keep reading for the complete lineup!

What to watch the night before Thanksgiving

COUNTDOWN TO THE 99TH MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 8-9 p.m. on NBC, and simulcast on Peacock

What: Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 9-11 p.m on NBC

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches.

T-Pain appears in the Big Turkey Spectacular Float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What to watch on Thanksgiving Day

When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon on NBC (encore at 2 p.m.) and simulcast on Peacock

What: The 99th edition of the world famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings its one-of-a-kind magic to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities, and more in America’s most-watched entertainment telecast of the year.

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are hosting the parade.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, will perform. There will also be hits performed from the Broadway shows Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.



And there will be musical and dance performances by Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, the Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. There will also be appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.

The Snoopy float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City.

NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA

When: Thursday, Nov. 27, noon-2 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock

What: NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former Seinfeld star and winner of Dancing with the Stars, along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo will offer a behind-the-scenes account of the competition.

NFL SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY GAME

When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock

What: NBC viewers will be treated to a special Thanksgiving Day NFL game that sees the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Baltimore Ravens on the Ravens’ turf. Tune in later that holiday weekend to catch the Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7:20 p.m. That game will also be shown on Peacock.