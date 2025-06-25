All the Can't-Miss Specials Airing This Summer on NBC

'You Better Run' by Something Out West | Kelly Clarkson Show

Summer's in full swing on NBC — and although shows like Chicago Med and Law & Order: SVU are on hiatus until the fall, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to watch. There's America's Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, and some exciting specials coming to your screens that you will love.

Crank up the air-conditioning, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and kick up your feet. Below, read more about the NBC specials viewers can look forward to this summer.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special

Spectators watch the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special is back on NBC and Peacock this year.

The two-hour event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 4, 2025 on NBC and Peacock with an encore presentation scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Viewers should expect a dazzling display of fireworks high above the New York City skyline. Over 80,000 firework shells are set to go off, illuminating the sky and putting an exclamation point on the celebratory holiday for Americans everywhere.

"Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. "It's the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands."

Hosted by Academy Award winner and Broadway star Ariana DeBose, the event will feature performances from the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser wrote the score that will accompany the fireworks show itself, with DeBose adding her vocal talents to the spectacle.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson

Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 Episode 2. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson fans, rejoice: The star will take center stage in a four-part NBC special this summer.

Expanding on her "Songs & Stories" segments on The Kelly Clarkson Show — which sees Clarkson and her music-artist guests deep-diving into their careers — Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson will feature sit-downs with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims.

This special will air weekly hour-long episodes on NBC over the course of four weeks starting Tuesday, August 19. See the full schedule, below. Episodes will stream next day on Peacock.