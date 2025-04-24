NBC Summer 2025 Schedule: See the Full List of Shows

If you're a fan of NBC's shows, the end of May might be a sad time. By that point, seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire, and The Voice have all wrapped. And there's no more Night Court or Happy's Place or St. Denis Medical, either.

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But fear not: These shows ending for the season means NBC's summer lineup is on the horizon — and the one for 2025 is pretty great. In fact, you can sum up what's coming down the pipeline with one word: adrenaline.

Need Chicago P.D.-levels of action on a regular basis during the summer months? You're in luck, with series like Destination X premiering soon. Also: Let's not forget America's Got Talent, perhaps the ultimate NBC summer show. Season 20 of the hit series premieres Tuesday, May 27. And the following week, on June 2, American Ninja Warrior begins its highly anticipated 17th (!) season.

Yeah, this summer's lineup is pretty much a nonstop thrill ride. Below, see exactly what's hitting your screens over the next few months:

NBC's summer 2025 schedule: see the full list of shows

Reid Wilson, Terry Crews and Howie Mandel appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent Season 20 premieres on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c. Live Shows kick off later in the summer on Tuesday, August 19 at 8/7c. Results air Wednesday nights at 8/7c. Season 20 Judges include Howie Mandel, Mel B., Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews returning as Host.

RELATED: AGT Season 20 Has a Premiere Date and a New Judge Lineup! (DETAILS)

American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior Season 17 premieres Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on NBC. "We keep making the course harder, and [the Ninjas] keep getting better. They keep training, and it's like the never-ending quest for us to push the limit," executive producer Arthur Smith told Deadline in 2023. "They started with building courses in the backyard; that was reasonably early in the run. Now there's Ninja gyms everywhere and then to Coaches and then to trainers. Now we have kids who say, 'I'm not going to play soccer. I'm doing Ninja.'"

RELATED: Everything to Know About American Ninja Warrior Season 17

Transplant

Season 4 of Transplant hits NBC on Thursday, May 22 as a two-hour event (8-10 p.m. ET/PT). The long-running NBC medical series originally aired its last season in fall 2022 in Canada. Here's an official description, for the unfamiliar:

"Belonging is the best medicine. The emotional journey continues for Syrian refugee Dr. Bashir Hamed as he works to keep a balance between caring for his sister, pursuing a romantic relationship and developing his friendships with co-workers - all while avoiding conflict with the new Chief of Emergency Medicine. But through all the ups and downs, he never stops trying to make this new life feel like home. Also streaming on Peacock."

Destination X

Destination X premieres Tuesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. This adventure competition show will be hosted by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Read the show's official description, below:

“Viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea of their location. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations,” according to NBCUniversal’s release. “Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life game board, with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map furthest from the actual location packs their bags. The first participant to reach Destination X will be crowned the winner. With high stakes and mind-blowing, spectacular gameplay, the series will keep viewers engaged and playing along on all screens.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Destination X Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan