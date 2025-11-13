NBC Sports Network Launching November 17: NBA, Olympics, College Football & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's what to know about the new NBC Sports Network.

The new NBC Sports Network is set to go live on Monday, November 17 — featuring tons of high-profile sports content such as NBA games, college football games, Winter Olympics coverage and popular sports programming including The Dan Patrick Show and more.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The new NBC Sports Network is set to officially launch on Monday, November 17 for all YouTube TV subscribers, with plans to soon expand to Xfinity and other distributors to be announced. NBCSN will feature live games across major sports, giving pay-TV customers a way to enjoy much of NBCUniversal’s extensive sports portfolio that also streams on Peacock.

“NBCUniversal delivers the biggest moments in sports, and the new NBC Sports Network gives pay-tv customers a seamless way to enjoy the wide range of sports in our portfolio, adding an important pillar in our linear and streaming strategy,” said Matt Schnaars, President, Platform Distribution and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “NBCSN is a win across the board – driving value for fans and distributors who prefer an aggregated experience, league and conference partners seeking broad reach, and advertisers targeting engaged sports audiences – while also creating a new monetization path for some of our most premium programming and supporting NBCU’s commitment to serving viewers wherever they watch, whether on Peacock, pay-tv, or both.”

When does the NBC Sports Network launch? The network goes live on Monday, November 17.

How to watch NBC Sports Network? NBC Sports Network will first launch on YouTube TV, with plans to soon expand to Xfinity and other distributors.

What will be on the new NBC Sports Network?

The new NBC Sports Network will feature games and coverage from sports across the spectrum, highlighted by Monday night NBA regular season games and NBA Playoffs, Premier League soccer matches, Gold Zone coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February 2026, Big Ten and Notre Dame college football, Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 men’s and women’s college basketball, golf majors, WNBA regular season and playoff games, cycling, Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks undercard races, and regular-season and select post-season MLB games as part of a soon-to-be-announced agreement.

Along with that extensive slate of live sports, the network will also showcase popular sports shows including PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry.