How to Watch U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team Trials: Figure Skating, Speed Skating & Curling

NBC Sports is lacing up the pre-Olympics coverage as Team USA counts down to Milano Cortina 2026.

The countdown is on for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, when the athletes of Team USA will assemble against the majestic Alpine backdrop of northern Italy to put their gold-medal aspirations on the line.

Now that we’re officially inside the 100-day window before NBC Sports presents the Winter Games’ Opening Ceremonies, Team USA athletes are entering the final stretch of pre-Olympics events that will springboard their upcoming high-stakes trip to Italy.

Opening Ceremonies for Milano Cortina 2026 arrive on NBC and Peacock on Friday, February 6, while coverage of the Paralympic Games kicks off across NBCUniversal platforms a month later on March 6. But between then and now, NBC Sports is bringing a trove of live coverage that features U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials and national championships — events that serve as some of the final competitions in the last-minute countdown to the Olympics.

NBC Sports’ extensive coverage offers fans a chance to glimpse some of the world’s best winter sports athletes on Team USA — including up-and-coming superstars and world champions Jordan Stolz, Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates — in some of their final events before they’re expected to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

It all begins on Tuesday, November 11 and continues right on through January… so keep on scrolling for all you need to know to tune in!

How to watch Team USA's pre-Olympics trials and national championships for curling, figure skating, and speed skating

Joe Polo of the United States delivers a stone during Game 3 of the US Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena on November 21, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Curling

NBC Sports will be on the ice for live coverage of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic curling Team Trials in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the nation’s top curling teams will compete for the chance to represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina Olympics and Paralympics.

Lock in for more than 100 hours of coverage across Peacock, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app throughout the six-day event, which begins on Tuesday, November 11 and concludes on Sunday, November 16.

Here’s the full schedule for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Curling Team Trials:

— All times listed are ET —

— A “*” denotes “If necessary” coverage that is subject to change based on the outcome of prior events —

— A “^” denotes an encore presentation —

Tuesday, November 11 at 1 p.m. — Draw 1 (4 games) — Peacock

Tuesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. — Draw 2 (4 games) — Peacock

Wednesday, November 12 at 1 p.m. — Draw 3 (4 games) — Peacock

Wednesday, November 12 at 8 p.m. — Draw 4 (4 games) — Peacock

Thursday, November 13 at 1 p.m. — Draw 5 (4 games) — Peacock

Thursday, November 13 at 8 p.m. — Draw 6 (4 games) — Peacock

Friday, November 14 at 9 a.m. — Tiebreaker(s)* — Peacock

Friday, November 14 at 9 a.m. — Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 1) — Peacock

Friday, November 14 at 3 p.m. — Women’s Final (Game 1) — Peacock

Friday, November 14 at 8 p.m. — Men’s Final (Game 1) — Peacock

Saturday, November 15 at 10 a.m. — Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 2) — Peacock

Saturday, November 15 at 3 p.m. — Women’s Final (Game 2) — Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, November 15 at 6 p.m.^ — Wheelchair Mixed Doubles (Games 1 and 2) — Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m. — Men’s Final (Game 2) — Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, November 16 at 10 a.m.* — Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3) — 10 a.m. — Peacock

Sunday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m.* — Women’s Final (Game 3) — Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m.*^ — Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3) — Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, November 16 at 7 p.m.* — Men’s Final (Game 3) — Peacock, USA Network

Speed Skating

Jordan Stolz of USA during the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances and Team Competitions Championships 2025 at the Vikingskipet on March 16, 2025 in Hamar, Norway. Photo: Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images

From Friday, January 2 through Monday, January 5, NBC Sports will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for fast-paced coverage of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team Trials. The Team Trials event will determine which skaters will represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February.

World champion and Wisconsin native Jordan Stolz headlines the action through the four-day event, where he’ll enjoy a home-crowd welcome in Milwaukee. The 1000m world record holder who swept the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m at each of the last two world championships, Stolz aims to make his second Olympic team, where he would be a gold medal contender in at least three events.

Here’s the full schedule for the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team Trials:

— All times listed are ET —

Friday, January 2 at 6 p.m. — Women’s 3,000m — Peacock

Friday, January 2 at 6:30 p.m. — Women’s 3,000m; Men’s 5,000m — Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, January 3 at 4 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1000m — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, January 4 at 2 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1) — Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, January 4 at 4 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1500m — NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 5 at 4:30 p.m. — Men’s Mass Start (Part 1) — Peacock

Monday, January 5 at 5 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2) — Peacock, USA Network

Figure Skating

Alysa Liu of the United States competes in the Women's Free Skating during the ISU World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Defending world champions Ilia Malinin and Alysa Liu, along with defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn, headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Tuesday, January 6 through Sunday, January 11 across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships marks the final qualifying event prior to the selection of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team that will represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Throughout the competition, NBC Sports will be live on the scene to present six hours of live prime-time coverage.

Here’s the full schedule for the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships:

— All times listed are ET —

Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. — Peacock, USA Network

Thursday, January 8 at 6 p.m. — Peacock, USA Network

Friday, January 9 at 8 p.m. — NBC, Peacock

Saturday, January 10 at 6 p.m. — Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m. — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, January 11 at 2 p.m. — NBC, Peacock

