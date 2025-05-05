NBC Renews All Three One Chicago Series for 2025-2026 Season (DETAILS)

Severide and 51 Report to the Scene Where a Car Has Driven Through a Mall | Chicago Fire | NBC

Severide and 51 Report to the Scene Where a Car Has Driven Through a Mall | Chicago Fire | NBC

NBC has officially renewed all three of its hit One Chicago dramas for the 2024-2025 season, and Chi-Hards couldn't be more excited to see what's in store for Chicago Fire Season 14, Chicago P.D. Season 13, and Chicago Med Season 11.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The One Chicago franchise continues to be a cornerstone of NBC's weekday programming. From action-packed crossover episodes between the shows to the adrenaline-fueled emergencies these first responders navigate each episode, the One Chicago franchise never fails to deliver high-octane action. The blood-pumping twists and turns and juicy workplace drama only up the dramatic ante as Firehouse 51, P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit, and Gaffney's finest go above and beyond to help those in need. Chi-Hards never tire of the rollercoaster watch, so the renewal is cause for celebration.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

RELATED: Inside the "Marvel"-Level Chicago Fire, Med, & P.D. Crossover: "It's One Big Movie"

One Chicago Wednesdays are returning in fall of 2025, and Chi-Hards couldn't be more excited.

New seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are coming fall 2025

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D Season 12 Episode 5; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2; Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, Chi-Hards can anticipate new episodes of all three series to premiere in the fall of 2025. In the meantime, the season finales of Chicago Fire Season 13, Chicago Med Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 12 air on Wednesday, May 21, on NBC before going on summer hiatus. During the break, fans can watch all their favorite One Chicago episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

RELATED: Taylor Kinney & Ice T's Surprise New Jersey Hangout Was a Real Dick Wolf Crossover

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg (A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview while chatting about the One Chicago family. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​