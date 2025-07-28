Steve Opens Up to Bobbie About His OCD | Happy's Place | NBC

New seasons of The Voice, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, and more series are coming to NBC this fall.

The Premiere Dates for NBC's Fall 2025 Shows, NBA on NBC, and Sunday Night Football

This fall on NBC, get ready for a new group of Coaches on The Voice, gripping new cases on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more from your favorite shows and teams. From intense One Chicago dramas to comfort-watch sitcoms, all-new series and Sunday Night Football and the NBA on NBC to look forward to, the network's fall 2025 lineup is stacked and the full list of premieres dates is officially here.

How to Watch On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is coming Fall 2025 to NBC.

Below, check out NBC's entire fall 2025 lineup and mark your calendars with all of the upcoming premiere dates and times, listed in ET.

NBC's Fall 2025 premiere lineup in E.T.

Mondays

8-10 P.M. — The Voice (PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22)

8-8:30 P.M. — St. Denis Medical (PREMIERES MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3)

10-11 P.M. — Brilliant Minds (PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22)

Tuesdays

6:30-7:30 P.M. – NBA Pre-Game Show (PREMIERES TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21)

8-11 P.M. – NBA on NBC (PREMIERES TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21)

8-9 P.M. — The Voice (TUESDAY PREMIERE, SEPTEMBER 23)

10-11 P.M. — America's Got Talent (FINAL AIRS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23)

10-11 P.M. — On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (TUESDAY PREMIERE, SEPTEMBER 30)

Wednesdays

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent special (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (SEASON FINALE AIRS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24)

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1)

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1)

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D. (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1)

Thursdays

7-8:20 P.M. – Football Night in America (PREMIERES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4)

8:20-11:30 P.M. – NFL Kickoff Game, Dallas at Philadelphia (PREMIERES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4)

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order (PREMIERES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU (PREMIERES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime (SEASON 5's NBC PREMIERE, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

Fridays

8-8:30 P.M. — Happy's Place (PREMIERES FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC (PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26)

8-9 P.M. — On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (FRIDAY PREMIERE, OCTOBER 3)

Saturdays

11:30 P.M.-1 A.M. — Saturday Night Live (PREMIERES SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4)

Sundays

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America (PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7; also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football, Baltimore at Buffalo (PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7; also live on Peacock)

Premiere dates for NBC's returning drama The Hunting Party and the upcoming new comedies The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Stumble will be announced in the near future.

All about the new shows coming to NBC in fall 2025

Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), Monica (Erika Alexander), and Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) in The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

This fall, there are several new shows coming to NBC starring comedy powerhouses like Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, and Bobby Moynihan. Read on for all the details on what you can expect from each new series.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Hosted and created by Jimmy Fallon, On Brand is a new unscripted reality series that will follow The Tonight Show Host as he teams up with "the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find" to create successful marketing campaigns. Bozoma "Boz" Saint John, accomplished marketing executive who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will offer her guidance as a mentor on the new NBC series.

The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins

Executive produced by 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins stars Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Moynihan, and Erika Alexander. The new comedy follows a disgraced athlete named Reggie (Morgan) who wants to revamp his reputation, with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe) who moves into the former star running back's mansion to get footage for a documentary. Viewers will also meet Gator (Moynihan), Reggie’s loyal former teammate, and Monica (Alexander) as Reggie's childhood sweetheart and ex-wife.

NBC's Wicked special airing in 2025

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

As previously announced, the network will kick-off the year's holiday season with a two-hour Wicked special. Premiering on November 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, it will feature musical performances from stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and more surprises guests. The special will celebrate Universal's Wicked: For Good, premiering in theaters on Nov. 21.