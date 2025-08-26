Everything to Know About NBC Sports' Notre Dame College Football Broadcast Team

Who’ll be on the call as the Fighting Irish take aim at another championship run?

The Notre Dame Fighting are back in a big way on NBC and Peacock, and behind newly named starting quarterback CJ Carr, they're taking fresh aim at college football’s biggest prize after coming up oh-so short in last season’s National Championship game.

Extending a broadcast partnership dating all the way back to 1991, Notre Dame is once again teaming up with NBC and Peacock to feature all seven Fighting Irish home games for the 2025 season. The home stretch begins with a huge September 13 rematch against Texas A&M (which the Irish won on the road last year).

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a preseason peek at NBC Sports' broadcast team who’ll be in the booth and on the sidelines calling each and every snap.

The Notre Dame broadcast team on NBC and Peacock for 2025

Dan Hicks (Play-by-play)

Dan Hicks during the NBC Golf Channel Broadcast during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

Handling Notre Dame football play-by-play duties for the second straight year is Emmy-winning sportscaster Dan Hicks, one of NBC Sports’ longest-serving broadcast voices. In addition to calling previous Notre Dame football seasons (from 2013-2016) for NBC, Hicks also also serves as the network’s lead golf play-by-play commentator, having hosted NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR tournament coverage since 2000.

As part of NBC’s Paris Olympics broadcast team for 2024, Hicks earned a Sports Emmy (for the Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event category). He’s been a part of 13 Olympics broadcasts over the course of his career, as well as serving as play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ NFL Wild Card Weekend coverage.

Jason Garrett (Analyst)

Jason Garrett of the New York Giants on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Pro football veteran Jason Garrett played for 12 years as an NFL quarterback before embarking on a 16-year NFL coaching career, including nine years as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. On top of his ongoing studio analyst’s role as part of NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football broadcast team, Garrett will be back in the booth for a fourth consecutive year as an analyst for NBC’s Notre Dame football coverage.

Zora Stephenson (Sideline Reporter)

Zora Stephenson attends A Celebration of Olympic Basketball Presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images/NBC Universal

Also returning for a fourth straight season is Zora Stephenson, who’ll again be handling sideline reporting for all NBC and Peacock Notre Dame home games. Stephenson was part of NBC Sports’ Emmy-winning coverage team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and can also be seen all season long as a sideline reporter for NBC’s Big Ten football broadcasts. Already the play-by-play voice for Peacock’s Big Ten women’s basketball coverage, Stephenson also will serve as a courtside reporter when the NBA returns to NBC (and debuts on Peacock!) in October of 2025.

