Everything Premiering on NBC in November & December 2025

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

From new shows like Stumble to holiday specials, November and December are going to be jam-packed on NBC.

The year may be coming to an end, but things are only heating up on NBC. The last two months of 2025 are stacked with exciting premieres on the network, from new shows to returning favorites and, of course, a robust slate of holiday specials that will put you on the coziest cloud. Everyone knows the official marker of the holiday season is watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from your couch in your comfiest sweats. And before you know it, you'll be tuning in to see the Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center. NBC is the host again for both these beloved TV specials, in addition to so much more programming you won't want to miss over the next two months.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c only on NBC.

Below, read the full lineup of shows and specials premiering on NBC in November and December 2025. Mark your calendars (and prepare your holiday outfits) accordingly.

What's premiering on NBC in November and December 2025: the full schedule

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) and Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC

The Paper: The Peacock original series set in The Office universe will start airing Monday nights on NBC at 8:30/7:30c. The fun kicks off with Episode 1 on November 10.

St. Denis Medical: Season 2 of the hospital workplace sitcom premieres Monday, November 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

Wicked: One Wonderful Night: Gear up for Wicked: For Good by watching this primetime special featuring the film's all-star cast, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. From performances to interviews to maybe even a sneak-peek of the movie itself, you won't want to miss this. (Airs Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.)

Happy's Place: Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, and company are back for a second season at the Happy's Place tavern, where shenanigans always ensue. The second season premieres Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

Stumble: A new mockumentary-style show set in the world of junior college cheerleading follows Happy's Place Friday nights on NBC. Stumble's first episode premieres November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock

RELATED: Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, & Cheri Oteri Will Guest Star on Happy's Place Season 2

Countdown to the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York," an official description reads. (Airs Wednesday, November 26, 8-9 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock.)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving: "The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches," reads an official description. (Airs Wednesday, November 26, 9-11 p.m. on NBC.)

The Spongebob Squarepants & Gary balloons appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "The 99th edition of the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® brings its one-of-a-kind magic to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more in America’s most watched entertainment telecast of the year," reads an official description. (Airs Thursday, November 27, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on NBC, encore at 2 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock.)

2025 National Dog Show: "NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former Seinfeld star and winner of Dancing with the Stars, along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo will offer a behind-the-scenes account of the competition," reads an official description. (Airs Thursday, November 27, 12-2 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock.)

Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2025: "Hosted by Reba McEntire, the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events," reads an official description. (Airs Wednesday, December 3, 8-10 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock.)

Rocketfeller Center Christmas tree is illuminated during the 90th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City, United States on December 01, 2022. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Christmas in Nashville: "Celebrate the season Nashville-style! Ring in the holidays with dazzling performances and a night of music, magic and merrymaking straight from Music City," reads an official description. (Airs Wednesday, December 3, 10-11 p.m. on NBC.)

RELATED: Jenn Lyon Jokes About "Best Booty" Award in Hilarious Trailer for Stumble, NBC's Cheerleading Comedy

NBC 2025 Year in Review Presented by Access Hollywood: “Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover host NBC’s primetime special, recapping the most talked about entertainment stories and buzzworthy headlines of the year," reads an official description. (Airs Thursday, December 11, 9:15-10 p.m. on NBC, one-hour extended version airing December 17 at 10 p.m.)

Christmas Eve Mass: "Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome," reads an official description. (Airs Wednesday, December 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on NBC.)

Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve: Ring in the new year with Snoop Dogg with a special that will include music performances, guest appearances, surprise moments, and more. (Airs December 31 at 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT, live on NBC and Peacock.)