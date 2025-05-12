Every New Show Coming to NBC Fall 2025 (DETAILS)

NBC closes out the year with a must-watch lineup of original shows.

If viewers thought the first half of NBC's 2025 programming was can't-miss, they haven't seen anything yet.

Here's every new show that's been greenlit for the Fall 2025 season!

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock fans have reason to celebrate: Tracy Morgan is back, alongside Daniel Radcliffe, starring in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

The show, executive produced by 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, focuses on a disgraced former athlete (Morgan) as he attempts to rehabilitate his public image. Radcliffe has been cast in the comedy as a character named Arthur Tobin, an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie's mansion to film an immersive documentary about the former star running back. Bobby Moynihan will play Reggie's former teammate, while Erika Alexander will portray his ex-wife and agent.

Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), Monica (Erika Alexander), and Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) in The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Magic happens whenever Morgan and Fey work together, and with the addition of Radcliffe, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins should be no exception.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Fans have been buzzing about the premiere of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon ever since the series was announced back in April.

Hosted, created, and executive-produced by the Tonight Show Host, On Brand will follow Jimmy Fallon and — per the official announcement — "the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find" as they team up to create winning marketing campaigns.

Marketing executive Bozoma Saint John during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 89 on Monday, March 24, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

And in an exciting collaboration, Fallon has tapped a fellow NBC star and bona fide marketing expert to lend her expertise: Bozoma Saint John, the former Chief Marketing Officer for Netflix and current cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Saint John — or as RHOBH fans know her, "Boz" — will act as a mentor to the creatives competing on the show, offering her valuable feedback.

Surviving Earth

Life always finds a way, and in Surviving Earth, viewers will experience prehistory like never before.

The eight-episode series will focus on past mass extinction events and uncover, against all odds, how life not only survived these cataclysmic events, but thrived afterward. Surviving Earth is shaping up to be the perfect blend of education and entertainment — we have it on good authority that plenty of dinosaurs will be involved, too — and the only place to catch it this fall is on NBC.

More series have received pilot orders

Monica Aldama attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

NBC has also ordered pilots for two exciting new projects aimed at strengthening its already stellar lineup of hit comedies. Stumble, a mockumentary about the competitive world of junior college cheerleading, comes from Jeff and Liz Astrof, the masterminds behind the cult classic Trial & Error.

The network is also developing an untitled project from all-star writer Sierra Teller Ornela (of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore fame).

According to the logline, the single-camera comedy is "an ensemble comedy set at a Native community center in Oakland, Calif. The employees hustle to keep the lights on while lifting up those in need."