NBA on NBC: Courtside, Front Office Reporters Announced for 2025-2026 Season

The momentum keeps building toward the much-awaited return of NBA basketball to NBC and Peacock this fall, as more on-air talent joins NBC Sports’ already-stacked broadcast coverage team for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

The latest big pickups? A trio of basketball broadcast veterans who’ll be handling courtside reporting duty, alongside an ace front office journalist and former NBA executive who brings an insider’s perspective to the league's business side. NBC Sports has just announced that Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, and Zora Stephenson are joining its upcoming NBA coverage for courtside reporting, while adding Grant Liffmann as an NBA Insider focusing on front office news.

NBA on NBC announces newest members of broadcast team

“Our reporting roster is loaded with former captains and leaders who are lifelong hoopers and who understand the game from the inside out,” said NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood in announcing the coverage team's newest additions. “Zora, Jordan, and Ashley are uniquely positioned to tell the inside story unfolding on the court. With Grant, we’ve got a voice fresh out of the front office. He can break down not just what’s happening, but why it’s happening when the news drops.”

Straight from NBC Sports, here’s a little more info about each of the reporters we’ll be looking to for in-game courtside coverage as every game unfolds this season, plus expert info on professional basketball’s off-the-court business end behind the scenes:

Jordan Cornette — Courtside reporting

Cornette currently serves as a college basketball analyst for NBC Sports, regularly appearing on Big Ten College Countdown. A four-year member of the Notre Dame basketball team from 2001-2005 and the program’s all-time leader in blocks (201), Cornette was a two-time team captain and helped lead the Fighting Irish to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Ashley ShahAhmadi — Courtside reporting

ShahAhmadi previously served as the Charlotte Hornets’ sideline reporter for multiple seasons. Her prior basketball experience also includes being an NBA postseason reporter and an NBA host and reporter. Aside from basketball, ShahAhmadi has served as a college football sideline reporter since August 2023.

Zora Stephenson — Courtside reporting

Stephenson oined NBC Sports in 2021 and currently serves as a sideline reporter for Notre Dame and Big Ten Football, and a play-by-play voice for Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten Women’s Basketball. She worked as a basketball and gymnastics reporter for the 2024 Paris Olympics and as a social media host during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. From 2019-2023, she served as a sideline and digital reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks, and in April 2021 became the first woman to handle play-by-play for a Bucks game. Additionally, Stephenson was a four-year member of the basketball team at Elon University and a team captain.

Grant Liffmann — Front office news

Liffmann served as an executive in the Atlanta Hawks’ front office for three seasons. Liffmann held the role of VP of Basketball Operations, as well as most recently the VP of Pro Personnel, overseeing the pro scouting department. Prior to his time in the Hawks’ front office, he spent nearly six years at NBC Sports Bay Area primarily covering the Golden State Warriors, where he hosted the Warriors Outsiders show. Liffmann will serve as NBC Sports’ NBA Insider focusing on front office news and will also occasionally serve as a game reporter.

The NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock when the 2025-26 season tips off on Tuesday, October 21. NBC and Peacock will present NBA game coverage on Tuesday nights beginning in October, and, once Sunday Night Football coverage concludes early next year, will launch Sunday Night Basketball across both NBC and Peacock. Beginning October 27, Peacock will livestream national Monday night NBA games as well.

Overall, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games this fall and onward into 2026 — including five games a week for portions of the season — plus the playoffs and All-Star Weekend.