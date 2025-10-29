Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

From the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center, to Wicked: One Wonderful Night, find out when all your favorite holiday specials and films will air on NBC and Peacock!

All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule

It's time to get festive! With no less than 20 different specials, parades, films, and musical events lined up, NBC is once again your destination for holiday programming.

From cherished live events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Christmas in Rockefeller Center, to classic films and TV specials like It’s a Wonderful Life, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman, both the network and Peacock are packed with holiday gems just waiting to be unwrapped.

If you're a music lover, Christmas in Nashville and A Motown Christmas have you covered. There's also Wicked: One Wonderful Night, which celebrates the upcoming film Wicked: For Good and will feature the film's stars performing musical numbers. Enjoy comedy? Check out Saturday Night Live's Thanksgiving and Christmas specials loaded with relevant sketches.

From festive to sentimental, and from beloved annual specials to brand new programming, there's something for everyone.

“These holiday events and specials bring audiences together in ways nothing else can,” said Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Entertainment's executive vice president of live events and specials. "NBC is your home for heartwarming traditions, joyful celebrations, and unforgettable moments.”



Keep reading below for the full list of holiday programming coming to NBC and Peacock!

NBC's 2025 Holiday Schedule

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

(Times listed are both ET/PT, unless otherwise noted)

WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT

When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 8-10 p.m.

What: A thrillifying once-in-a-lifetime musical event celebrating the upcoming cinematic release of Universal Pictures’ film Wicked: For Good. The film’s stars, including three-time Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Academy Award-nominated Ariana Grande, will lead the two-hour special featuring electrifying performances alongside their Wicked: For Good co-stars for an unforgettable night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises and maybe even a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of Oz.

COUNTDOWN TO THE 99TH MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 8-9 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock

What: Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 9-11 p.m.

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches.

The Tom Turkey float at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG

99th MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE



When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon. (encore at 2 p.m.) and simulcast on Peacock

What: The 99th edition of the world famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings its one-of-a-kind magic to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities, and more in America’s most-watched entertainment telecast of the year.



NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA



When: Thursday, Nov. 27, noon-2 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock

What: NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former Seinfeld star and winner of Dancing with the Stars, along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo will offer a behind-the-scenes account of the competition.

Rocketfeller Center Christmas tree is illuminated during the 90th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City, United States on December 01, 2022. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER



When: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 8-10 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock

What: Hosted by Reba McEntire, the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events.

CHRISTMAS IN NASHVILLE



When: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 10-11 p.m.

What: Celebrate the season Nashville-style! Ring in the holidays with dazzling performances and a night of music, magic and merrymaking straight from Music City.



HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS



When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 8-8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

What: The classic animated tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who’s hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.

Still from the animated television Christmas special, "Frosty The Snowman," 1969. Photo: CBS/Courtesy of Getty Images

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN



When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.)

What: The cherished original holiday special about how Frosty, everyone’s favorite snowman, came to life one day.



RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER



When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8-9:15 p.m. (encore on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.)

What: The classic animated special offers the perspective of Rudolph, who’s told he couldn’t play in any Reindeer Games due to his glowing nose. Rudolph sets out on a fantastic journey where he meets Hermey the elf, prospector Yukon Cornelius and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster.

PASSWORD HOLIDAY SPECIAL



When: Monday, Dec. 8, 10-11p.m. (encore on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.)

What: Password, hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon, returns to NBC primetime to ring in the holiday season with a very merry, special holiday episode. Celebrity guest Jonathan Groff spreads good cheer, pairing up with contestants to compete against Fallon and his teammate in a festive edition of the iconic celebrity word game.



SHREK THE HALLS



When: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.)

What: This half-hour animated special debuted in 2007 and features a Christmas twist on the original Shrek characters.

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey appear together on A Motown Christmas 2024. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC via Getty Images

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS



When: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 9-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 17 at p.m.)

What: Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey, this special features performances by Motown legends and today’s hottest stars celebrating iconic Hitsville U.S.A classics and their favorite holiday songs.



NBC 2025 YEAR IN REVIEW PRESENTED BY ACCESS HOLLYWOOD



When: Thursday, Dec. 11, 9:15-10 p.m. (one-hour extended version airing Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.)

What: Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover host NBC’s primetime special, recapping the most talked about entertainment stories and buzzworthy headlines of the year.

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. Photo: NBC

JIMMY FALLON’S HOLIDAY SEASONING SPECTACULAR



When: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 9 -10 p.m.

What: Jimmy Fallon searches for the holiday spirit in New York, exploring a surreal and magical apartment building where behind every door a different celebrity joins him for a performance from his festive holiday album, Holiday Seasoning. The star-studded lineup of guests includes Meghan Trainor, Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, JB Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, The Roots, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more.



A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS



When: Thursday, Dec. 18, 9-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.)

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Christmas-themed sketches.

Donna Reed & James Stewart are shown in a scene from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," directed by Frank Capra Photo: Getty Images

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE



When: Wednesday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.

What: NBC again presents this Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart. An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.



CHRISTMAS EVE MASS



When: Wednesday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

What: Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS



When: Thursday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m.

What: On the outskirts of Whoville, there lives a green revenge-seeking Grinch who plans on ruining the Christmas holiday for all of the citizens of the town.



137th ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA



When: Thursday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT and simulcast on Peacock

What: The streets of Pasadena, Calif., are lined with thousands of parade fans as gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partake in their annual New Year’s holiday festivities.