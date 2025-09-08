A Preview of NBC's Action-Packed Fall Is Airing on Access Hollywood (DETAILS)

Bozoma Saint John and Jimmy Fallon appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1.

It’s going to be a busy fall season on NBC — and Access Hollywood has a preview of what's to come.

The beloved entertainment news show will air a special breaking down all the exciting things coming to NBC this fall. The title? NBC Fall Preview Presented by Access Hollywood, naturally.

Read more about how you can watch it, below:

What is the NBC Fall Preview Presented by Access Hollywood?

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Lt. Paul Gomez (Reinaldo Faberlle) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

ThIs one-hour special highlights everything coming to NBC this fall — from the latest seasons of your favorite comedies to the impressive lineup of professional football and basketball events scheduled for the rest of the year.

The special, helmed by Access Hollywood hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, and guest correspondent Emily Orozco, will also feature some major TV and sports stars, including Jimmy Fallon, Mariska Hargitay, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, David Alan Grier, Zachary Quinto, Oscar Nuñez, Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, and Maria Taylor.

Read more details from the special's official press release, below:

"Jimmy Fallon, Mariska Hargitay, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, David Alan Grier, Zachary Quinto, Oscar Nuñez, Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller and many more share exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and their thoughts on NBC’s must-see sports and television programming.

Acclaimed sportscasters Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, Maria Taylor and Tirico take viewers exclusively beyond the gridiron to celebrate the 20th season of primetime television’s #1 show, “Sunday Night Football,” which returned Sept. 4.

With the NBA’s debut on Peacock and its return to NBC for the first time in more than two decades, Miller gives the inside track on “NBA Tip-Off” beginning Oct. 21 with a doubleheader featuring Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets as they face off with reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder, followed by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers."

When does the NBC Fall Preview Presented by Access Hollywood air?

NBC Fall Preview Presented by Access Hollywood premieres Tuesday, September 16 at 10/9c on NBC.