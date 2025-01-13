NBC's Crime Thriller The Hunting Party Gets Surprise Early Premiere Date (DETAILS)

Audiences will get to meet The Hunting Party earlier than expected!

If you're looking for your next procedural series addiction, look no further than The Hunting Party. And, good news! You'll be able to watch the premiere episode earlier than expected. Originally slated to premiere on Monday, February 3, The Hunting Party is now getting an early premiere date, per an NBC press release on Monday, January 13. Read on to learn more about the new premiere date and the thrilling new series.

When does The Hunting Party premiere on NBC? NBC’s new drama series The Hunting Party is now going to premiere its first episode on Sunday, January 19, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and next day on Peacock! The series debut is scheduled to follow the NFL divisional playoff game (3 p.m. ET) between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the winner of tonight’s Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Rams game and NBC Nightly News (6:30 p.m. ET), depending upon the length of the game.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of The Hunting Party on Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

RELATED: Thrilling The Hunting Party Trailer Reveals "Escalating" Behavior From Escaped Serial Killers

An encore episode of The Hunting Party will air in its original premiere timeslot (Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m.) with new episodes continuing on Monday, February 10.

What is The Hunting Party about? The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. Known as "The Pit," viewers have gotten a first look at this mysterious prison in recent trailers.

Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui), Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) and Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Who stars in The Hunting Party? The cast of The Hunting Party includes Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Co-showrunners JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are writers and executive producers. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer.



The Hunting Party is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Sunday, January 19, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock!