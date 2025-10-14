NBC and Peacock Announce More Than 300 Hours of Live Figure Skating Coverage: Details

If you love figure skating, you're going to want to keep watching NBC and Peacock this fall and winter.

Figure skating is one of the most popular winter sports for viewers around the world, particularly in the lead-up to a Winter Olympics. This fall and winter, the best skaters in the United States and beyond will gather to determine the best of the best, and to select Olympic teams heading into NBC Sports extensive coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

If you're a figure skating fan, you'll no doubt want to watch as much of the competition as possible to pick your favorites heading into the Olympics. Fortunately, NBC Sports and Peacock have you covered.

NBC Sports announces 300-plus hours of figure skating coverage

Figure Skater Alysa Liu of the United States poses during a Team USA Photo Shoot at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 19, 2025 in Sun Valley at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 19, 2025 in Sun Valley, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that it will cover more than 300 hours of live figure skating action this season, beginning October 17 and continuing all the way through the post-Olympics world championships in March. The coverage plans include figure skating live on NBC, additional coverage across networks like USA and E!, and perhaps most exciting for diehard fans, live coverage of every single skate in every discipline on Peacock.

The coverage begins with four consecutive weekends showcasing different stops on the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit, kicking off with Grand Prix France October 17-19, followed by Grand Prix China October 24-26, Grand Prix Canada October 31-November 2, and Grand Prix Japan November 7-9. Then the action comes to the U.S. with the Saatva Skate America competition November 14-16, followed by two more Grand Prix stops, Grand Prix Finland November 21-23, and the Grand Prix Final December 4-7. Each of these events will feature live coverage on NBC and its sister networks, as well as livestreams of every single skate on Peacock.

Figure Skater Ilia Malinin of the United States poses for a photo during a Team USA Photo Shoot at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 19, 2025 in Sun Valley at Sunset Glenoaks Studios on May 19, 2025 in Sun Valley, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

After a break for the holiday season, we'll find out who will represent Team USA in Milan Cortina at the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships January 6-11. After that, get ready to watch the best skaters in the world as NBC presents live coverage of the ISU European Championships January 14-18 and the ISU Four Continents Championships January 22-25.

Then, of course, come the Olympics, which you can watch live on NBC and Peacock from February 6 - February 22. Figure skaters from around the world will compete for gold across disciplines, and NBC Sports will be there for all the action. But while the Olympics marks the pinnacle of achievement for many skaters, it's not the end of the figure skating season. That arrives March 25-29, 2026, with the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Prague.

How to watch live figure skating on Peacock

Between now and the end of March, NBC Sports will broadcast more than 300 hours of live figure skating action, including every single skate from each of the competitions listed above, live on Peacock. Peacock plans start at $10.99 per month, or $109.99 for a year. For more information, head over to Peacock.