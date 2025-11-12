NBC's 2026 Midseason Schedule Has Been Revealed: Here's What Shows Are Coming

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

January gets a bad reputation. It signals the end of the holiday season, the start of resolutions you're ready to abandon after one day, and — depending on where you live — weather that's so cold, you could cry.

But January is also about new beginnings. And on NBC, that's what we're focusing on. The first month of the year brings a fresh lineup of shows ready to be devoured while you're bundled up on the couch. From new comedies like The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins to the return of Law & Order: SVU and a historic, game-changing season of The Voice, any January blues you're feeling are about to be completely remedied by good TV.

Let's learn a little bit more about Reggie Dinkins, which is surely going to be your next obsession. Here's an official log line for the show: "Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past." This one has its premiere Monday, February 23 at 8/7c on NBC before moving to its regular time slot the following Monday, March 2 at 8:30/7:30c.

And why is The Voice's next season about to be historic, you ask? Well, for the first time ever, the Coaches panel is completely made up of previous winners: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine. Dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, the first week of the show will have three episodes: February 23 at 9/8c, February 25 at 8/7c, and February 26 at 8/7c. Starting March 2, The Voice resumes its regular time slot of Mondays at 9/8c.

Below, see the full 2026 midseason schedule for NBC. More returning shows will be added to this list as they're announced.

NBC's 2026 midseason schedule: the full list of shows returning

Serena (Kahyun Kimas), Matt (Mekki Leeper), Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier), Ale (Allison Tolman), Joyce (Wendi Mclendon-Covey), Val (Kaliko Kauahi), and Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) for St. Denis Medical Season 2. Photo: F. Scott Schafer/NBC

MONDAY, JANUARY 5

8 – St. Denis Medical

8:30 – The Paper

9 – The Wall (Season premiere)

10 – Brilliant Minds

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

8 – Law & Order

9 – Law & Order: SVU

10 – The Hunting Party

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8 – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (Series premiere)

9 – The Voice (Season premiere)

MONDAY, MARCH 2

8 – St. Denis Medical

8:30 – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (regular time slot debut)

9 – The Voice (time slot debut)

10 – Brilliant Minds

