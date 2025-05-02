Jaelen Johnston Impresses Coach Kelsea with Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This" | Voice Playoffs

May 2025 is going to be jam-packed with incredible finale episodes on NBC.

NBC's 2025 Finale Month Schedule, May 2025: When & What Time Finales Air

If you're a fan of NBC shows, May might be a confusing time. On the one hand, you're thrilled about summer approaching and the weather warming up. But on the other, the latest season of Chicago Fire is ending. And Law & Order: SVU. And a slew of other NBC classics that got you through the past few months. Of course, there's a silver lining: NBC's summer 2025 lineup is stacked, with legacy favorites like American Ninja Warrior and America's Got Talent returning, plus new shows like Destination X that will get your heart pumping.

Still, we must say goodbye to our fall-premiere shows. Thankfully, the finale episodes airing in May are some of the most exciting across all shows, so we're definitely ending things on a high note.

Below, see a full rundown of the May 2025 NBC show finales, which you definitely don't want to miss.

All the NBC show finales airing in May 2025

Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

The Americas: Watch the Season 1 finale Sunday, May 4 at 8/7c on NBC.

Night Court: Watch the Season 3 finale Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

Law & Order: Watch the Season 24 finale Thursday, May 15 at 8/7c on NBC.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Watch the Season 26 Thursday, May 15 at 9/8c on NBC.

Found: Watch the Season 2 finale Thursday, May 15 at 10/9c on NBC.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Watch the Season 1 finale Friday, May 16 at 8/7c on NBC.

Saturday Night Live: Watch the Season 50 finale Saturday, May 17 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.

Suits LA: Watch the Season 1 finale Sunday, May 18 at 9/8c on NBC.

The Voice: Watch the Season 27 finale Monday, May 19 at 8/7c and Tuesday, May 20 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chicago Med: Watch the Season 10 finale Wednesday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

Chicago Fire: Watch the Season 13 finale Wednesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chicago P.D.: Watch the Season 12 finale Wednesday, May 21 at 10/9c on NBC.

Summer 2025 on NBC

As these shows end, mark your calendars for the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c, in addition to American Ninja Warrior Season 17, premiering Monday, June 2 at 8/7c.

As always all new NBC episodes stream next day on Peacock.

