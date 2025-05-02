NBC's 2025 Finale Month Schedule, May 2025: When & What Time Finales Air
May 2025 is going to be jam-packed with incredible finale episodes on NBC.
If you're a fan of NBC shows, May might be a confusing time. On the one hand, you're thrilled about summer approaching and the weather warming up. But on the other, the latest season of Chicago Fire is ending. And Law & Order: SVU. And a slew of other NBC classics that got you through the past few months. Of course, there's a silver lining: NBC's summer 2025 lineup is stacked, with legacy favorites like American Ninja Warrior and America's Got Talent returning, plus new shows like Destination X that will get your heart pumping.
Still, we must say goodbye to our fall-premiere shows. Thankfully, the finale episodes airing in May are some of the most exciting across all shows, so we're definitely ending things on a high note.
Below, see a full rundown of the May 2025 NBC show finales, which you definitely don't want to miss.
All the NBC show finales airing in May 2025
The Americas: Watch the Season 1 finale Sunday, May 4 at 8/7c on NBC.
Night Court: Watch the Season 3 finale Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.
Law & Order: Watch the Season 24 finale Thursday, May 15 at 8/7c on NBC.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Watch the Season 26 Thursday, May 15 at 9/8c on NBC.
Found: Watch the Season 2 finale Thursday, May 15 at 10/9c on NBC.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Watch the Season 1 finale Friday, May 16 at 8/7c on NBC.
RELATED: SNL's "The White Potus" Parody Co-Stars Scarlett Johansson and Two Former Cast Members
Saturday Night Live: Watch the Season 50 finale Saturday, May 17 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.
Suits LA: Watch the Season 1 finale Sunday, May 18 at 9/8c on NBC.
The Voice: Watch the Season 27 finale Monday, May 19 at 8/7c and Tuesday, May 20 at 9/8c on NBC.
Chicago Med: Watch the Season 10 finale Wednesday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC.
Chicago Fire: Watch the Season 13 finale Wednesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC.
Chicago P.D.: Watch the Season 12 finale Wednesday, May 21 at 10/9c on NBC.
RELATED: Saturday Night Live UK Is in the Works with Lorne Michaels Executive-Producing
Summer 2025 on NBC
As these shows end, mark your calendars for the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c, in addition to American Ninja Warrior Season 17, premiering Monday, June 2 at 8/7c.
As always all new NBC episodes stream next day on Peacock.