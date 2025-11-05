Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

NBA on NBC Schedule Change You Need to Know About: Spurs vs. Grizzlies November 18 Flex Game

The NBA just tipped off its new season on NBC, and the network is already shaking things up to make sure the biggest games are getting the spotlight in primetime.

In a schedule shift coming later this month, the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game has been flexed into NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday for the night of Tuesday, November 18. That means NBA fans nationwide will have the opportunity to see Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs face off against Ja Morant and the Grizzles at 8 p.m. exclusively on NBC and Peacock.

NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday - November 18 Spurs vs. Grizzlies Flex Game, Explained

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on January 6, 2025. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Spurs vs. Grizzlies game will now tipoff NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on November 18, featuring two of the most exciting teams in the league in a blockbuster matchup. The originally scheduled game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons will be available in their local markets. Once Spurs vs. Grizzlies wraps up, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will continue with the Phoenix Suns visiting the Portland Trail Blazers for the second block of that nightly doubleheader.

The flexed Spurs vs. Grizzlies game will showcase some of the league’s biggest stars, as 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Wembanyama is hot off a 2024-25 NBA All-Star selection and averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.7 blocks, and 3.2 assists so far this season. San Antonio is also led by 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper. Along with two-time NBA All-Star Morant, Memphis is also led by former All-Star and three-time All-Defensive Teamer Jaren Jackson Jr.

Victor Wembanyama, #1 of the San Antonio Spurs, during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 2, 2025 at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona; Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2025 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Kate Frese/NBAE; Joe Murphy/NBAE

A couple of interesting facts: This will mark the first-ever Grizzlies game to air on NBC. The Grizzlies relocated from Vancouver to Memphis in 2001, and have been in Memphis ever since. The Spurs haven’t been on NBC since Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals in 2002. Of course, the NBA made its triumphant return to NBC this season after more than two decades away.

NBA on NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Explained

NBC spends Tuesday nights showcasing two marquee NBA games across both the East Coast and West Coast. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones. That is followed by an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Both games also stream live on Peacock.