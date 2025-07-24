NBA on NBC Announces More Studio, Play-by-Play Talent: Michael Grady, Brad Dougherty & More
With the addition of several NBA veterans and a rising star play-by-play voice, the NBA on NBC team is complete.
In just a few months, the NBA will return to NBC for weekly coverage of regular season games and playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years. It's a big moment for many basketball fans who remember the heyday of The NBA on NBC, and the legendary games that went along with it, and NBC is meeting that moment with an all-star roster of on-air talent.
We've already heard about play-by-play announcers like Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle, and analysts including Vince Carter, Reggie Miller, and special contributor Michael Jordan. Now, let's take a look at the final additions to the NBA on NBC commentary team.
NBC adds more talent to NBA coverage
NBC Sports announced Thursday that it's added five more NBA veterans to its roster of game analysts, as well as a rising star play-by-play announcer to its in-game team.
Michael Grady, who's most recently served as the Minnesota Timberwolves' play-by-play voice and has called years of NBA announcing experience, joins the play-by-play team at NBC for the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season. Grady joins a play-by-play team that already includes Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and Terry Gannon.
But Grady's far from the only new addition. NBC Sports has also expanded its team of NBA veterans who will serve as game analysts, adding 1986 No. 1 overall pick Brad Dougherty, five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher, NBA player and Big Ten basketball analyst Robbie Hummel, NBA veteran Austin Rivers, and former NBA champion and Boston Celtics game analyst Brian Scalabrine.
Dougherty, Fisher, Hummel, Rivers, and Scalabrine join a team of analysts that already includes legends like Grant Hill, Reggie Miller, and Jamal Crawford on in-game duty, and Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony as in-studio analysts. The team is rounded out by studio hosts Maria Taylor and Ahmad Fareed, and NBC icon Michael Jordan, who will serve as a special contributor for select NBA on NBC segments.
How to watch The NBA on NBC
The NBA returns to NBC this October with weekly games that will, at certain points in the season, cover several games each and every week. It all begins with the tipoff game on October 21, and will continue with Monday night games streamed live on Peacock and Tuesday night games simulcast on NBC and Peacock. In 2026, the coverage expands even more with the introduction of Sunday Night Basketball, an all-new program highlighting some of the biggest games of the season.
