NBA has finally revealed when we can catch basketball action on the network for the first time in decades.

NBA on NBC Fall Premiere Date Revealed: When Does Basketball Come to Primetime on NBC?

It's been a year since NBC and the NBA announced the renewal of a partnership that produced some of the most iconic basketball action of the 20th century. This fall, the NBA on NBC is back after more than 20 years, promising more primetime action, more top on-air talent, and of course, more of John Tesh's legendary theme song.

Now, we finally know exactly when professional basketball action will return to the NBC airwaves this fall.

When does The NBA on NBC officially premiere in 2025? As part of its fall schedule reveal on July 28, NBC announced that The NBA on NBC will premiere on Tuesday, October 21, with the teams for the tipoff game still to be announced.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

The broadcast kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern with a pregame show, then continues into a double-header of basketball action, with games tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 p.m. Eastern. The broadcast is the first in what will be a weekly Tuesday night showcase of NBA games, all broadcast on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

But that's not the only NBA action fans can expect from NBC this fall. The Peacock streaming service will also present exclusive Monday night games, giving fans even more basketball. Then, in 2026, NBC will premiere a brand-new primetime sports series, Sunday Night Basketball, featuring NBA games to close out your weekend. The Sunday Night Basketball line-up will tipoff at the conclusion of the NFL season, taking over Sunday Night Football's spot on the primetime schedule.

About The NBA on NBC

Previously hosted throughout the 1990s, during one of the league's most exciting periods, The NBA on NBC is still remembered for many legendary broadcasts, including the Chicago Bulls' historic NBA Finals threepeats and much, much more. Now, the league will return to NBC with games multiple nights each week, with WNBA action to follow in 2026. And it'll all be overseen by some of the best broadcasters in the business, with play-by-play from names like Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle, and analysis by NBA Legends including Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, and Vince Carter, with special contributions by the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

It all tips off October 21 on NBC and Peacock.

