NBA on NBC: How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Okay, we admit it: We’re still in total recovery mode from the NBA on NBC’s slam-dunk opening night broadcast. From the glorious return of that iconic “Roundball Rock” musical theme to an incredible sit-down segment with the matchless Michael Jordan, it just felt good to have pro basketball back on NBC to begin a new NBA season.

It’s tough to top NBC’s epic double-overtime coverage on tip-off night, when reigning NBA champs the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Houston Rockets in the first of two October 21 season-opening games. But we’re nevertheless settling in for a full season of weekly NBA action, as NBC Sports presents weekly doubleheader games on NBC and Peacock with back-to-back Coast 2 Coast Tuesday matchups.

Clippers vs. Warriors: How to watch Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock

Week 2 of the still-young new NBA season comes with a distinct California flavor, when a pair of playoff teams from last season square off in a Western Conference showdown.

The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 28, with tipoff time set for 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The game will be broadcast live from the Warriors’ home court at San Francisco’s Chase Center, with NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon on the play-by-play call, analysis from NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, and courtside reporting from Grant Liffmann.

The Clippers repped the Pacific Division in last season’s NBA Playoffs, where they fell in a seven-game first-round slugfest to the Denver Nuggets. Even with returning star power like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac back in action to start the new season, the Clippers stumbled in their October 22 season opener, losing to the Utah Jazz by a score of 129-108.

Golden State, meanwhile, looked like their typical high-scoring selves in a 119-109 season-opening win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Stephen Curry tossed up 23 points while Jimmy Butler III led the Warriors with a 31-point effort to jump-start Golden State’s expected run at another playoff appearance. Postseason ambitions are just par for the course for a Golden State team that’s not too far removed from their most recent 2022 NBA title — the fourth in eight seasons with Curry in the lineup.

The Clippers-Warriors game on October 28 will serve as the second in a Week 2 Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader — which begins at 8 p.m. ET that same evening with an early matchup between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. As with every week’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday broadcast, all of the night’s action will be introduced by NBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ lead-in studio show for each and every Tuesday doubleheader on NBC and Peacock all throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Check out the full NBA on NBC schedule right here, including every game on NBC and Peacock.