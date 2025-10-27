How to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA on NBC: Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

The NBA on NBC is officially underway. After an electric tip-off double-header on October 21, the NBA regular season is now in full swing, and that means you're getting games every Monday night exclusively on Peacock, and games every Tuesday live on NBC (and streaming on Peacock).

Next up for NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday: Another double-header of NBA action, kicking off with a battle between two of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference right now, as the New York Knicks head to Milwaukee to battle the Bucks.

How can you watch the New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA on NBC and Peacock (October 28) The Knicks and the Bucks broadcast tips off at 8 p.m. ET on October 28, live on NBC and Peacock. The game is the first part of a Tuesday night double-header. Game 2, in which the Los Angeles Clippers head to the Bay to face the Golden State Warriors, is set to follow at 11 p.m. ET.

But Tuesday's not the only night you can get NBA action courtesy of NBC Sports. October 27 also marks the start of NBA Mondays on Peacock, featuring a double-header streamed live on the Peacock platform. That all kicks off at 7 p.m. ET as the Cavaliers face the Pistons, then continues with the Nuggets vs. the Timberwolves.

What to watch for in the Knicks vs. Bucks NBA on NBC Tuesday night game

Jalen Brunson, #11, of the New York Knicks dribbles during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on October 17, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Both the Knicks and the Bucks are hoping to build on 2025 playoff runs with a repeat visit to the postseason in 2026. The Bucks started off strong last season with a dominant victory in the NBA Cup, then made the playoffs for the ninth straight time. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, who eventually went on to win the Eastern Conference. The playoffs also cost them one of their stars: Damian Lillard, who went down with an Achilles injury.

As for the Knicks, they went on their best playoff run in 25 years, advancing all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals after finishing third overall in Conference standings. They too were eliminated by the Pacers, who went on to lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

This season, the Bucks have moved on from Lillard, who went back to the Trail Blazers over the summer, and they're hoping that they can move deeper into the playoffs under the leadership of their biggest star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could leave the team at the end of this season if Milwaukee can't cement their winning ways once again. With some of the best three-point shooting in the league, expect a dynamic offensive attack.

As for the Knicks, they're working under a new head coach in Mike Brown, and hoping to build on all of the strength they showed last season with star Jalen Brunson and the rest of the squad. Their biggest concerns for the moment will be proving that heavy hitters like Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have what it takes to put up a solid defensive front, and working on holding onto the ball a little less as they up their offensive speed. The Knicks are in position for a repeat playoff run, maybe even an NBA Finals run, but the Bucks are aiming for the same spot, and this early matchup will be an interesting indicator of where both teams are in that effort.

NBC Sports is broadcasting upwards of 100 NBA games this season, with exclusive games on Peacock Monday nights, and on NBC (and streaming on Peacock) Tuesday nights. Once the NFL season wraps up in early 2026, the NBA will also take over the Sunday Night Football timeslot with a national primetime basketball game as part of Sunday Night Basketball.