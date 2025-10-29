NBA on NBC & Peacock Broadcast & Pregame Team: Who's Who? Everything to Know

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The NBA is officially back on NBC, so let's take a closer look at the team bringing you the action.

After months of hype, the return of the NBA on NBC is officially underway. The return of the fan-favorite basketball broadcast that lit up the '90s means that we're getting basketball action at least two nights a week on NBC's airwaves and Peacock's streaming service, with more to come in 2026 as football season winds down.

But the NBA on NBC isn't just a revival; it's a chance for basketball fans to get to know a new roster of broadcasting talent, from NBA legends serving as studio analysts to longtime sports commentators calling play-by-play. So, to celebrate the new era of NBA on NBC, let's take a closer look at the on-air talent coming to you every week.

Who's Who on the NBA on NBC broadcast team?

Mike Tirico - Play-by-Play

Mike Tirico appears on TODAY on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

One of the most recognizable voices in modern sports broadcasting, Mike Tirico is best-known for anchoring both NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage and NBC's Olympics coverage. Now, he's also one of the play-by-play voices bringing you NBA action on the network.

Noah Eagle - Play-by-Play

Son of legendary sports broadcaster Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle got his start as a radio broadcaster for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, and then moved into calling college football games. He got his start at NBC in 2021 calling 3x3 basketball as part of the Summer Olympics, and has since worked on Big Ten Saturday Night, Big Ten Basketball, and now, NBA on NBC.

Terry Gannon - Play-by-Play

Terry Gannon attends the 20th annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at Wilshire Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

A sports broadcaster with nearly 40 years of experience across several major networks, Terry Gannon is perhaps best-known for his time calling Olympic figure skating for NBC, where he frequently collaborates with figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. After calling Big Ten basketball for NBC in past seasons, he joined the NBA on NBC team this year.

Michael Grady - Play-by-Play

An NBA broadcaster who's worked at multiple levels of both TV and radio, Michael Grady has been heard calling Minnesota Timberwolves games, working as a PA announcer for the Indiana Pacers, sideline reporting for the Brooklyn Nets, and doing extensive play-by-play work. Now, he brings his wide range of experience to NBC and Peacock.

Reggie Miller - Game Analyst

A Basketball Hall of Famer and five-time NBA All-Star, Reggie Miller played 18 seasons with the Indiana Pacers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers of his generation. For the past 20 years, he served as an NBA game analyst, and in 2025 he joined NBC to call at least one game a week.

Grant Hill - Game Analyst

A seven-time NBA All-Star who played 18 seasons for four different teams, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill is also remembered for his incredible college career at Duke. As a broadcaster, he is best known for calling college basketball March Madness games, and in June of 2025 he joined the NBA on NBC team.

Jamal Crawford - Game Analyst

Jamal Crawford played 20 years in the NBA, and was selected Sixth Man of the Year three times. Upon retiring in 2020, he began a broadcasting career, and joined the NBA on NBC in 2025.

Brad Daugherty - Game Analyst

Brad Daugherty a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 23, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images

A five-time NBA All-Star, Daugherty played eight seasons in the league before retiring. As a broadcaster, he's best known for his work on NBC's NASCAR team, though he's worked as both an NBA and college basketball analyst in the past. In 2025, he makes the leap from motorsports coverage to basketball coverage for NBC.

Derek Fisher - Game Analyst

In 18 NBA seasons, Derek Fisher won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and appeared in nearly 300 playoff games, placing him second all-time on the postseason appearances list behind LeBron James. His post-NBA career has included both coaching the New York Knicks and serving as an analyst. Now, he's part of the NBC team.

Austin Rivers - Game Analyst

The son of legendary NBA head coach Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers was a star at Duke before entering the NBA for an 11-season run, playing for seven different teams and making eight postseason appearances. Since his retirement, he's been active in broadcasting, and with the return of the NBA to NBC, he joined the network to add his expertise.

Brian Scalabrine - Game Analyst

Though he played for several teams in his 11 NBA seasons, Brian Scalabrine is best-remembered for his time as a member of the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA title. A Boston sports legend, after his retirement he began work as a Celtics analyst for NBC Sports Boston. His Celtics expertise, and knowledge of the Eastern Conference and the league at large, is a boost to the NBA on NBC team.

Robbie Hummel - Game Analyst

A former All-American at Purdue, Robbie Hummel played two seasons in the NBA and has previously worked as a Big Ten basketball analyst for NBC Sports. Now he'll make the leap to more NBA coverage as part of the NBA on NBC team.

Jordan Cornette - Courtside Reporter

After a distinguished basketball career with Notre Dame, Jordan Cornette became a broadcaster, appearing on numerous shows before joining NBC Sports as a Big Ten College Countdown analyst. For the NBA on NBC, he'll be one of the crew's key courtside reporters.

Zora Stephenson - Courtside Reporter

A broadcaster with years of experience in radio, local TV, and national TV, Zora Stephenson has worked as a news anchor, basketball analyst, and reporter who was part of the News Emmy-winning team covering the Paris Olympics for NBC in 2024. For the NBA on NBC, she'll bring all of her experience to work as a courtside reporter, following key in-game storylines.

Ashley ShahAhmadi - Courtside Reporter

A seasoned reporter with years of experience working as a weekend sports anchor for local TV and courtside at some of the NBA's biggest games, Ashley ShahAhmadi rounds out the courtside reporter team for the NBA on NBC.

Maria Taylor - Studio Host

Maria Taylor attends A Celebration of Olympic Basketball at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A familiar face to longtime NBC Sports viewers, Taylor has served as a co-host of NBC's Olympics coverage and as the first female host of Football Night in America, Sunday Night Football's weekly preview show. After SNF concludes, she'll serve as host for Sunday Night Basketball when the program launches in 2026, and will host Tuesday night coverage of NBA Showtime, NBC's pre-and-post game show.

Ahmad Fareed - Studio Host

A frequent studio host across NBC Sports, Ahmed Fareed was a member of the team which won a Sports Emmy for coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and beginning in August, became the host of NBC's Big Ten College Countdown. As an NBA on NBC host, he will head up hosting duties on Monday nights, with games streaming on Peacock.

Carmelo Anthony - Studio Analyst

Carmelo Anthony attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

An NBA legend and first-ballot Hall of Famer, Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons as a pro, and is still best-known as one of the greatest players in New York Knicks history. One of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen, he was a 10-time All-Star and was select to the NBA's 75th anniversary team. Already the host of a hit podcast, he'll now turn to NBA analysis on a weekly basis on NBC.

Vince Carter - Studio Analyst

The very definition of an NBA veteran, Vince Carter played 22 seasons in the league, tied with LeBron James for the most all-time. Playing for eight different teams in his career, Carter has since had his Number 15 jersey retired by two separate teams, was selected as an All-Star eight times, and remains a legend of the NBA Dunk Contest. After working in basketball analysis previously, he joins NBC as one of several NBA veterans providing unique insider perspective.

Tracy McGrady - Studio Analyst

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Tracy McGrady was one of the most feared offensive threats of his NBA generation, earning seven All-Star selections and membership in the Basketball Hall of Fame along the way. After serving as an analyst for other networks, he now moves to NBC for studio perspectives on key moments, matchups, and more.

Michael Jordan - Special Contributor

Michael Jordan at the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Often called the single greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan won six NBA championships across two separate threepeats with the Chicago Bulls. A basketball star as well as a global brand and occasional actor, Jordan brings his unequaled status as an NBA icon to the NBA on NBC as a special contributor.

Grant Liffmann - NBA Insider

Grant Liffmann covered the Golden State Warriors for NBC Sports before moving into basketball operations with an executive job with the Atlanta Hawks. Now, for NBA on NBC, he'll combine his journalistic experience with his knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA, serving as a league insider with a special focus on the front office moves of each team.

Chris Mannix - Digital Insider

Another key insider covering the NBA for NBC this season, Chris Mannix is an acclaimed, award-winning writer and podcaster. After working with NBC Sports Boston to cover the Celtics, he'll cover the whole league for NBC this season.

