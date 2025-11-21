The NBA Cup's Wild, Custom Basketball Courts, Explained

Why do courts look different for some NBA games? It's all about the NBA Cup 2025.

Back in 2023, the NBA decided to spice up the first half of its regular season with the In-Season Tournament, now known as the NBA Cup, which puts prize money and bragging rights on the line for all 30 teams, months before the NBA Playoffs arrive.

The Cup involves all 30 teams playing four "group play" games each, including a doubleheader of Cup games on the NBA on NBC's Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays next week. After group play, the finalists enter a playoff in December, and the games also count as regular season wins and losses for each team. So, how do you know which games are NBA Cup games?

Well, you can always look at the schedule, but another easy way to spot an NBA Cup matchup is to simply look at the basketball court. In honor of the NBA Cup 2025, all 30 teams have custom statement courts laid out for each Cup game they host, so it only takes a glance for a fan to see which games count toward their team's NBA Cup record. So, what are these custom courts? Let's take a closer look.

What's the deal with the NBA Cup 2025 courts?

An overall view of the LA Clippers NBA Cup court before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2025-26 NBA Cup on October 31, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Images

Because the NBA Cup is an in-season tournament, and each game counts toward a team's final regular season record, having a quick visual signifier to let fans know they're watching an NBA Cup matchup is key. The league's chosen to do that a couple of different ways, including statement uniforms for Cup group play, but the change is most easily recognizable in the courts. Artist Victor Solomon, who also collaborates on the NBA Cup trophy, designed each court, giving all of them certain unifying features, as well as unique attributes.

A general view of the NBA Cup Court prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on November 7, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images

Each of the 30 NBA Cup courts feature the cup itself, prominently displayed at both half court and in the paint in front of each basket, along with the name of the host city prominently displayed in the center. The court's primary color is determined by the team's core colors, while the apron color for each court is based on the statement uniforms each team will wear during Cup play. The color gradient on each court is also angled to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences, depending on where each team is aligned.

As for distinguishing features, apart from the colors and the font choices for each city, each court also has its own special details to give the host team a little extra something. The Brooklyn Nets, for example, have New York City subway-style signage on the apron of their court, while the Denver Nuggets' apron includes the phrase "Elevation 5280," in reference to the Mile High City. Other teams also have overlays on the court itself, including a treeline for the Minnesota Timberwolves, antlers for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Manhattan skyline for the New York Knicks, and more.

You can check out each team's court design in detail on the NBA's website.