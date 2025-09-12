Nate Bargatze Explains How Color Blindness Poses a Unique Challenge for Hosting SNL

The 2025 Emmys Host didn't tell cue card legend Wally about the issue until it was too late.

Though he's used to talking about his life onstage, Nate Bargatze neglected to share a bit of important personal info before he hosted his first episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian went viral in 2023 for his Season 49 sketch "Washington's Dream," but the 2025 Emmys Host grappled with a challenge fans wouldn't have spotted while watching him. Bargatze is colorblind, and color-coding is an important part of SNL's cue card system.

Seth Meyers asked Bargatze about it when he stopped by Late Night just before hosting a second time in Season 50. Watch their interview here.

"I heard something from Wally," he began, referring to his frequently mentioned cue card supervisor, Chris "Wally" Feresten. "So Wally does cue cards for SNL. He said he just found out, before the second time you hosted, that you're colorblind. Which feels like something he should have heard before the first time you hosted."

Nate Bargatze didn't tell Cue Card Wally about his issue reading the lines

"He was fine," Bargatze said, explaining that he has trouble with "Black and brown, or black and green, some red and green."

As Meyers explained, the lines on cue cards are written in different colors for different actors, and Bargatze had particular trouble in a scene with Heidi Gardner during his Season 49 debut.

"Yes, so one of them, I was reading all of Heidi's lines," said Bargatze. "I was like, 'I feel like I keep going a good bit,' in my head. I thought the whole card was me...Not really making sense, but you know. I'll trust Saturday Night Live. Who am I to know? I'll read all of them."

SNL Host Nate Bargatze during the monologue of Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

He said Gardner was perfectly nice about it, but joked that she couldn't do much.

"It's like, what are you going to do? The host is just like, 'I'll take your lines,'" he said. "I just walk in and I'm just like, "That's my line now, and I don't know any colors.'"

"Wally should have known, right?" Meyers pressed. "Shouldn't he have known you were colorblind?"

"Well, I told him this time," Bargatze said.

Wally Feresten has been handling cue cards for 35 years

Feresten has handled cue cards on SNL since 1990 and on Late Night since 2014, and he's seen his fair share of cue card issues. In a Reddit post, the legendary behind-the-scenes figure shared a story about working with Lara Flynn Boyle when she hosted in 2001. She informed him that she was "near-sighted, colorblind, and slightly dyslexic," so he spent as much time as possible working with her on the cue cards ahead of the show.

Some stars even consider Feresten's cue cards to be priceless works of art. In another Reddit post, he recounted how Christopher Walken was astonished to be told he could keep various cards, and that otherwise they'd be thrown away.

"He said that what I do is an art form, and these cue cards are pieces of art...He told me he was going to frame the cue card he had picked up from the floor and put it in his apartment."

Nate Bargatze is hosting the Emmys on September 14

The comic will take the stage at the Peacock Theater in Downtown LA to celebrate the past year's TV, which includes Saturday Night Live. The show earned a total of 30 nominations in 2025 for its 50th season and 50th anniversary specials, and it already won 10 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The show is competing in the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) categories, while Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang is nominated as a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show.