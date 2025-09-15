Nate Bargatze & SNL Cast Members Reunite for Emmys-Style "Washington's Dream" Sketch

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Nate Bargatze and SNL cast members at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Two-time Saturday Night Live Host Nate Bargatze just brought his most iconic sketch to the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bargatze hosted the September 14 Emmys ceremony at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and he kicked things off with a cold open sketch. As such, three longtime SNL cast members joined him onstage for a second follow-up to "Washington's Dream," first performed on SNL in October 2023. This edition didn't skewer odd aspects of American culture or our unique brand of English; it parodied the beginnings of the TV industry.

And instead of reviving his George Washington, Bargatze played Philo T. Farnsworth, "the inventor of television." His costars were James Austin Johnson, Mikey Day, and Bowen Yang, putting in sketch work that has us counting the days until the October 4 Season 51 premiere.

In addition to winning three Creative Arts Emmys for Season 50 and seven Creative Arts Emmys for SNL50: The Anniversary Special, the latter earned a 2025 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

Nate Bargatze recruited Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, and Bowen Yang for the Emmys opening sketch

"Television...the most powerful medium ever created," a voice-over opened the sketch. "Watched by billions in every corner of the earth. But it would not exist without a visionary genius who, nearly 100 years ago, saw the future." That would be Bargatze's Farnsworth.

When three inventors (Day, Johnson, and Yang) voice their doubts about getting the technology to work, the stately Farnsworth enters. "We cannot give up," he tells them, as inspirational music swells in the background.

Farnsworth tells them about the shows that will make people laugh and cry, and "shows about people who, when they go to work, they switch to different people in their brains who only remember what happens at work."

"I don't understand that, sir," Day's character says.

"Many people who watch it won't, either, but by god, it will be on tv," Farnsworth assures him.

SNL Host Nate Bargatze during the monologue of Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

He goes on to predict different channels dedicated to travel and food, as well as the History Channel ("For history?" "No, aliens") and the Learning Channel.

"Then what will be on the Learning Channel?"

"Hoarders. People who eat couch cushions," Farnsworth tells them. "Dr. Pimple Popper. All of our fun stuff."

Nate Bargatze's "Washington's Dream" sketches were written by Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day

The first "Washington's Dream" sketch was an idea that co-head writer Streeter Seidell had in Season 48, with the final sketch co-written with his frequent collaborator Day with help from writer Auguste White. While Seidell may have written it for a serious actor, and not a stand-up comic, he told Indiewire, "in hindsight Nate was the perfect person to do it because it had this charm that I don’t know that it would have with a real powerful George Washington."

"Washington's Dream 2" aired during Bargatze's second episode in Season 50 (watch his sketches here), and was written by Seidell, Day, and Mike DiCenzo. All three are credited as writers for the 2025 Emmys.

SNL Host Nate Bargatze, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and Kenan Thompson during the "Washington's Dream 2" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024 Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Mikey Day won a 2025 Emmy for SNL50: The Anniversary Special

While Emmys opening sketch costar Bowen Yang was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series this year (he was sweetly supportive of category winner Jeff Hiller on Instagram), Day and Seidell snagged matching Creative Arts Emmys on September 7.

"My boy Streeter Seidell and I won Emmys tonight. Alongside several extraordinary SNL writers — all from different eras of the show — in the Variety Special Writing category for SNL50," Day captioned a photo of he and Seidell holding their trophies. "Some things are worth posting on your abandoned amusement park of an Instagram for," he joked.