Natasha Lyonne's Famous Accent Is the Star of SNL's "50s Baseball Broadcast" Sketch

The Poker Face actress played a sports commentator with a little too much to say in this Season 47 sketch.

When Natasha Lyonne hosted Saturday Night Live on May 21, 2022, she put her famous voice to work.

In Season 47's "'50s Baseball Broadcast" sketch, the Poker Face star played a baseball commentator and Hall of Famer named Diz Newsom. He's got a lifetime of stories, a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, and a prescription for a questionable new cold medicine.

Mikey Day plays radio announcer Lyle O'Riley, a guy who's simply trying to do his job of broadcasting the Yankees vs. White Sox game. That becomes increasingly more difficult as Diz gets lost in his own thoughts, none of which should be uttered out loud by anyone.

Natasha Lyonne's voice was tailor-made for SNL's "'50s Baseball Broadcast"

The more "cold medicine" Diz takes, the worse his commentary becomes, and the actual game is forgotten. At one point, Lyonne's character speaks directly to radio listeners to give some truly awful advice.

"If you're listening to this, and you're in your car, and you're stuck in traffic, I have an idea," Diz says. "Just gun it. Slam the gas and see what happens!" Do not do this!

When Diz offers to share his "observations on different races," Lyle finally shuts it down. The ad announcer Walt (James Austin Johnson) is no help, because he "kinda wants to hear this."

Mikey Day and host Natasha Lyonne during the “50’s Baseball Broadcast” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 47 Episode 21 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Natasha Lyonne's Season 47 finale was the final SNL episode for Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and more cast

Lyonne's episode was the end of an era, as it was the last SNL episode for Season 47 cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor.

McKinnon starred in her final "Close Encounter" sketch as a cast member alongside Host Lyonne, while Moffat brought "Guy Who Just Bought a Boat" to "Weekend Update" for one last time. Bryant also appeared on "Update" with Bowen Yang for a finale "Trend Forecasters" segment, and Davidson said goodbye with both an "Update" segment and a bonus music video with Eminem called "Forgot About Lorne."

Lyonne poked additional fun at her distinctive voice in the bonus sketch "Cigarette Show" in which she, Chloe Fineman and Yang got extra raspy (like her Poker Face character Charlie Cale, Lyonne vapes these days).

Cigarette Show

The episode was also an SNL reunion as Maya Rudolph, Lyonne's close pal and sometime producing partner, and Lyonne's then-boyfriend Fred Armisen guest-starred as French tourists who mistakenly thought they were going to see Kinky Boots.

