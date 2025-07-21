SNL's Wild "Mr. Peepers and Papa Peepers" Brought Out the Animal in Dwayne Johnson

The Rock flaunted a real knack for physical comedy in this sketch from his hosting debut in 2000.

Mr. Peepers was already a much-loved recurring character on Saturday Night Live when he finally met his long lost father.

The Chris Kattan character was a monkey man of few words, who loved apples and mainly expressed himself with his ultra-limber body. In "Mr. Peepers and Papa Peepers," from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first time hosting on March 18, 2000, the wrestler-turned-actor played Papa Peepers, a recently-discovered specimen from the Amazon rainforest. As was often the case in the recurring sketch, Mr. Peepers and Papa Peepers were accompanied by a scientist played by Will Ferrell.

Though built like The Rock, Papa Peepers acts exactly like Mr. Peepers: They eat apples the same way, they yell "Bah!" identically, and they both try to uh, mate with another scientist (Chris Parnell).

As Ferrell's character shouts among the chaos, "This, my friends, is a great day for science!"

Watch "Mr. Peepers and Papa Peepers" from Season 25, Episode 15 above — and learn more about Chris Kattan's Mr. Peepers below.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson perfectly mimicked Chris Kattan's Mr. Peepers moves

Johnson may now be a proud member of SNL's Five Timers Club, but back in 2000, he was a first time host who more known as a wrestler and than a comedic performer. Ahead of his fifth time hosting in 2017, Johnson looked back on some of his favorite SNL sketches in a YouTube video, and revealed that it didn't take much convincing for him to go hard as Papa Peepers back in 2000.

"When it comes to comedy, you either commit or you don't commit, so you gotta f----g commit," Johnson said of acting live on SNL. "You can't rehearse this. You don't know what you're getting ready to do. You don't know what's getting ready to happen! These guys are just so good."

Dwayne Johnson on Saturday Night Live Season 27, Episode 17 on April 13, 2002; Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 27, Episode 16 on April 6, 2002. Photo: Norman Ng/NBC; Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

"We don't know where we're going with this. We're just going and we're just feeling each other out," he said, adding, "Where he goes I go, where I'm gonna go, he goes, and now we're just going to take it to the next level." And they certainly did.

Johnson also pointed out the moment where his prosthetic ear begins to fall off, though it's the last thing you're going to notice in that particular moment. See if you can spot it!

Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell debuted Mr. Peepers at The Groundlings in 1993

Mr. Peepers made his SNL debut in 1996 with Host Tom Hanks, but he was invented in 1993 by Kattan, Ferrell, and fellow comedian Roy Jenkins at the Groundlings comedy theater in Los Angeles. Kattan has shared footage of the first ever Mr. Peepers sketch, co-starring Ferrell and Jenkins, and it's evident from the clip that not much changed in the SNL incarnation. In it, Ferrell plays a talk show host, while Jenkins plays the animal handler showing Mr. Peepers off.

"Mr. Peepers is a great example of why it's so important to preserve the Amazon rainforest," Jenkins' character says. Mr. Peepers poses on a tall stool, then eventually leaps off to dance around an audience that had no idea they were witnessing the birth of something incredible.

Mr. Peepers went on to appear on SNL 12 times between 1996 and 2002, and even broke away from his animal handlers to have adventures that included hooking up with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Jennifer Aniston).

Initially, Kattan struggled to get Peepers on the show, because as he told ET ahead of the 50th anniversary, "nobody liked it." Finally, Host Tom Hanks fell in love with it, thanks in part to Kattan's determination and commitment during table reads.

"Lorne Michaels would read the stage directions, so instead of just reading, 'Mr. Peepers eats an apple and spits it out,' I got out of my seat and did it," Kattan explained. "That made it easier for it to get into the lineup."

Kattan left the show after Season 28, and Mr. Peepers' final sketch featured Cameron Diaz as a female Peepers named Miss Peeps.

