Out of All Mariska Hargitay's Hairstyles, This Is Definitely Her Most Surprising

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay turned heads back in 2001 when she attended an event rocking a chic blonde pixie cut — a total bombshell moment that recalled the spirit of her mother, Jayne Mansfield.

This cut remains one of Hargitay's most iconic hairstyles ever. For her rare blonde moment, Hargitay wore a form-fitting purple top, denim pencil skirt, and chunky jewelry.

A photo of the moment, below, really feels like a Y2K time capsule. Hargitay's feathery cut! The skirt! At this time, SVU was only two years old and growing in popularity. Benson never went blonde on the show, even when Hargitay did, but there's still time. Season 27 premieres this fall on NBC. Maybe it's time to break the platinum dye back out!

Mariska Hargitay at the New York premiere of Lisa Picard is Famous at Chelsea West Theatre in New York City on August 15, 2001. Photo: Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

Mariska Hargitay's hairstyles have become "a thing" for SVU fans: "It's so funny"

Throughout SVU's multi-decade run, Hargitay has experimented with many gorgeous hair looks. From short-cropped pixie cuts and swooped bangs to heavy highlights and long, cascading waves, Benson's hair has often served as a sign of the times.

“I love to play around and try new looks, but I’ve definitely had some hair crises over the years,” Hargitay told Allure in a 2023 interview about her many hairstyles. “I had short hair for a while, and then I hated having to grow it out. We didn't have the styling right... I was trying stuff out and didn't have the experience with hair or the attention to detail that I have today. Now I know immediately what works and what doesn’t.”

Hargitay also reflected on the deeper meaning behind Benson's style journey on SVU. Fans have watched the character climb the NYPD ranks, become a mother, and earn a promotion to SVU captain, and Hargitay wanted her character's hair to reflect that maturity.

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: SVU" Photo: NBC

“I think part of Benson’s hair journey has been her growing into herself,” Hargitay told Allure. “I've always called her a mama bear and a mother lion, and it’s important to me that she keeps her femininity. I don’t want her to lose that part of herself in this male-dominated society; I want her to have a hairdo that looks professional. So, right now, it’s pretty and soft, but it doesn't look like she spent a lot of time on it, because she doesn't have a lot of time. She's getting a kid out the door and going to work."

Hargitay finds the fandom around Benson's hair endearing.

“My fans are so hardcore that they even made a shirt about my hair evolution. It says ‘Benson's Hair’ on it, and it’s so funny," Hargitay said. "That's when you know your hair's a thing.”